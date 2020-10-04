Slocomb pulls away from Gamecocks

New Brockton dug another early hole for itself Friday night against Slocomb.
The Gamecocks fought back within two touchdowns by halftime, but couldn’t get closer as the RedTops pulled away to a 55-21 victory at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.
“Our goal is always to come out and win the third quarter,” New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes said Saturday morning. “That’s a goal we try to accomplish. We focus on it, we do things in practice for it – and we just didn’t do that.
“We didn’t play with a whole lot of intensity in the second half. When you play good teams – and Slocomb is obviously a good team – you have to play consistently with a lot of intensity.”
Slocomb running back Jaylen Nobles ran for 133 yards on seven carries and scored on touchdown runs of 10, 55 and 30 yards.
Rashawn Miller also had a big night rushing for Slocomb with 118 yards on eight carries with TD runs of 26, 42 and 11 yards.
“Defensively, we’ve got to fit the run properly. I told our guys last night those two running backs, if you’re wrong, they’re going to score,” Holmes said. “If you make a mistake, they make you pay for it big time.”
New Brockton (1-4 overall, 1-3 region) struggled to be consistent on offense.
Quarterback Kaden Cupp was 9-for-32 passing for 127 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 4 and 68 yards, both to Brandon Johnson. Johnson finished with four receptions for 88 yards.
Cupp led the Gamecocks on the ground, too. He had 51 yards rushing, including a 25-yard touchdown, on 20 carries.
“Offensively, it just seems like we’re misfiring,” the coach said. “You hit a guy with a ball and we drop it. Or we can’t hit him. Or we don’t protect. We’re hitting on two out of three and you’ve got to be three out of three. We’ve got to get that fixed.”
Defensively, Karyus McNabb, John Clay Reynolds, Tra Boland and Michael Siniard had five tackles each. Colton Marsh had four tackles and a forced fumble and Jack Royce had four stops and a fumble recovery.
For Slocomb, Braylon Miller scored on an 8-yard run and led the RedTops with seven tackles. Caulin Thomas scored on a 67-yard run. Rashawn Miller added two sacks and Zachary Beshears had one sack.
New Brockton scored on the game’s opening drive. Slocomb answered with a score and the visitors controlled most of the first half from that point.
“It’s almost like the energy changes when they score,” Holmes said. “But right before the half our kids take the ball down the field in a hurry. Kaden makes a big play scrambling and getting the ball to Brandon on fourth down to score.
“Again, there are flashes. That’s part of being a young team, you see flashes of what you want to see, but we’ve got to get more consistent in every phase of the game. We’ve got to practice better, got to coach better. We’ve got to figure out how to get these guys to do what we want them to do.”
Slocomb has reeled off five straight wins after opening the season with a loss to Geneva.
The Gamecocks next play Northside Methodist at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan on Friday.
