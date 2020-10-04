Slocomb pulls away from Gamecocks

Quarterback Kaden Cupp was 9-for-32 passing for 127 yards. He threw touchdown passes of 4 and 68 yards, both to Brandon Johnson. Johnson finished with four receptions for 88 yards.

Cupp led the Gamecocks on the ground, too. He had 51 yards rushing, including a 25-yard touchdown, on 20 carries.

“Offensively, it just seems like we’re misfiring,” the coach said. “You hit a guy with a ball and we drop it. Or we can’t hit him. Or we don’t protect. We’re hitting on two out of three and you’ve got to be three out of three. We’ve got to get that fixed.”

Defensively, Karyus McNabb, John Clay Reynolds, Tra Boland and Michael Siniard had five tackles each. Colton Marsh had four tackles and a forced fumble and Jack Royce had four stops and a fumble recovery.

For Slocomb, Braylon Miller scored on an 8-yard run and led the RedTops with seven tackles. Caulin Thomas scored on a 67-yard run. Rashawn Miller added two sacks and Zachary Beshears had one sack.

New Brockton scored on the game’s opening drive. Slocomb answered with a score and the visitors controlled most of the first half from that point.