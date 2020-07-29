Sports Illustrated names McCray to watch list

Opponents probably won’t have to study a scouting report of Enterprise High long before Josh McCray’s name comes up.
McCray, the Wildcats’ 6-foot-1, 207-pound multi-sport standout, is grabbing attention outside the Wiregrass.
Sports Illustrated has the senior running back among 44 Alabama high school seniors on its watch list for the magazine’s All-American football team.
Alabama is sixth in the country in terms of number of players on that watch list.
Florida (142) has the most players, followed by Texas (130), Georgia (84), California (79) and North Carolina (55).
After Alabama comes Ohio (37), Virginia (30), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).
Sports Illustrated includes a scouting analysis as well as the players’ college contenders or verbal commitment. Each player, listed by state, has a bio page at SIAllAmerican.com.
Dothan High running back Jaylin White is also on the list. They are the only two players on it from this area.
Sports Illustrated’s scouting report on McCray listed his schools of interest as Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky and Arkansas, among others.
The report touts the senior running back’s frame. “Good upper-body definition with thick chest, solid arm length and big hands,” it reads. “Strong lower half with big thighs, bubble and strong calves.”
One of his strengths is his athleticism.
“Rugged runner with solid athleticism and movement skills,” SI’s report reads. “Build-up speed type who can crash with tilt downhill. Strong to bang inside with good contact balance to drag tacklers. Solid ability to execute a single cut and go. Can punch through the second level if he’s allowed to get his lower-half churning.”
The report wrapped up with: “McCray is a big back who has a bit of an old school feel to his run style. His size and strength make him a candidate to work as a 3-down runner, as he can factor in the screen game. McCray also has solid ball skills from his experience as a receiver.”
The evaluation process as SI decides its All-American team will continue throughout the season until the list of these initial 1,000 contenders shrinks to around 25.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.
The Alabama honorees, listed here by city/town, are:
Almarion Crim - 6-3 / 285 / OL from Adamsville
Sam Reynolds - 5-10 / 175 / WR from Alabaster
Trinity Bell - 6-7 / 250 / ATH from Albertville
JonDarius Morgan - 6-4 / 320 / OT from Birmingham
Jeremiah Williams - 6-4 / 220 / DE from Birmingham
Tim Keenan - 6-2 / 340 / DT from Birmingham
Deshun Murrell Jr. - 5-11 / 185 / RB from Centreville
Barylre Davenport - 6-4 / 224 / DE from Chickasaw
Trent Battle - 6-1 / 190 / QB from Daphne
Jay Jones - 6-0 / 189 / CB from Demopolis
Jaylin White - 5-10 / 185 / RB from Dothan
Jarris Williams - 5-10 / 184 / RB from Eight Mile
Lamarcus Brown - 6-2 / 180 / from Eight Mile
Josh McCray - 6-1 / 207 / RB from Enterprise
Riley Leonard - 6-4 / 190 / QB Fairhope
Malachi Bennett - 6-2 / 180 / WR from Fairfield
Rod Orr - 6-7 / 296 / OL from Gadsden City
Will Crowder - 6-2 / 195 / QB from Gardendale
Eli Richey - 6-5 / 280 / OG from Greensboro
Micah Pettus - 6-4 / 320 / OT from Harvest
Dylan Betts-Pauley - 6-0 / 215 / RB from Hoover
Kahlil Saunders - 6-5 / 260 / DE from Huntsville
Tyler Bence - 6-3 / 273 / DT from Huntsville
Jackson West - 6-4 / 230 / TE from Huntsville
Jordan Mosley - 5-11 / 180 / WR from Mobile
Deontae Lawson - 6-3 / 210 / OLB from Mobile
Jaden Mosley - 6-0 / 179 / S from Mobile
Edwin White - 6-0 / 196 / S from Mobile
Ivan Shultz - 6-2 / 287 / OC from Mobile
Anquin Barnes - 6-5 / 299 / DT from Montgomery
Bernard Gooden - 6-1 / 253 / DT from Montgomery
Roc Taylor - 6-4 / 212 / WR from Oxford
Joseph McKay - 6-1 / 210 / RB from Phenix City
Ga'Quincy McKinstry - 6-0 / 175 / ATH from Pinson
Christian Lewis - 6-3 / 185 / WR from Pleasant Grove
Ian Jackson - 6-3 / 215 / OLB from Prattville
Lee Hunter - 6-5 / 290 / OT from Prichard
Dylan Brooks - 6-5 / 225 / DE from Roanoke
Edgar Amaya - 6-3 / 300 / OG from Russellville
Micah Gaffney - 6-1 / 160 / CB from Spanish Fort
Christian Burkhalter - 6-5 / 230 / ATH from Spanish Fort
Armoni Goodwin - 5-9 / 185 / RB from Trussville
Kamari Lassiter - 5-11 / 165 / CB from Tuscaloosa
Cam Jeffery - 6-1 / 195 / RB from Tuscaloosa
