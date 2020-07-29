You are the owner of this article.
Sports Illustrated names McCray to watch list
Sports Illustrated names McCray to watch list

073020-ent-simccray-p1

Josh McCray sticks the landing on a series of broad jumps during a summer conditioning workout with the Enterprise Wildcats.

 KEN ROGERS / ENTERPRISE LEDGER

Opponents probably won’t have to study a scouting report of Enterprise High long before Josh McCray’s name comes up.

McCray, the Wildcats’ 6-foot-1, 207-pound multi-sport standout, is grabbing attention outside the Wiregrass.

Sports Illustrated has the senior running back among 44 Alabama high school seniors on its watch list for the magazine’s All-American football team.

Alabama is sixth in the country in terms of number of players on that watch list.

Florida (142) has the most players, followed by Texas (130), Georgia (84), California (79) and North Carolina (55).

After Alabama comes Ohio (37), Virginia (30), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).

Sports Illustrated includes a scouting analysis as well as the players’ college contenders or verbal commitment. Each player, listed by state, has a bio page at SIAllAmerican.com.

Dothan High running back Jaylin White is also on the list. They are the only two players on it from this area.

Sports Illustrated’s scouting report on McCray listed his schools of interest as Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky and Arkansas, among others.

The report touts the senior running back’s frame. “Good upper-body definition with thick chest, solid arm length and big hands,” it reads. “Strong lower half with big thighs, bubble and strong calves.”

One of his strengths is his athleticism.

“Rugged runner with solid athleticism and movement skills,” SI’s report reads. “Build-up speed type who can crash with tilt downhill. Strong to bang inside with good contact balance to drag tacklers. Solid ability to execute a single cut and go. Can punch through the second level if he’s allowed to get his lower-half churning.”

The report wrapped up with: “McCray is a big back who has a bit of an old school feel to his run style. His size and strength make him a candidate to work as a 3-down runner, as he can factor in the screen game. McCray also has solid ball skills from his experience as a receiver.”

The evaluation process as SI decides its All-American team will continue throughout the season until the list of these initial 1,000 contenders shrinks to around 25.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The Alabama honorees, listed here by city/town, are:

Almarion Crim - 6-3 / 285 / OL from Adamsville

Sam Reynolds - 5-10 / 175 / WR from Alabaster

Trinity Bell - 6-7 / 250 / ATH from Albertville

JonDarius Morgan - 6-4 / 320 / OT from Birmingham

Jeremiah Williams - 6-4 / 220 / DE from Birmingham

Tim Keenan - 6-2 / 340 / DT from Birmingham

Deshun Murrell Jr. - 5-11 / 185 / RB from Centreville

Barylre Davenport - 6-4 / 224 / DE from Chickasaw

Trent Battle - 6-1 / 190 / QB from Daphne

Jay Jones - 6-0 / 189 / CB from Demopolis

Jaylin White - 5-10 / 185 / RB from Dothan

Jarris Williams - 5-10 / 184 / RB from Eight Mile

Lamarcus Brown - 6-2 / 180 / from Eight Mile

Josh McCray - 6-1 / 207 / RB from Enterprise

Riley Leonard - 6-4 / 190 / QB Fairhope

Malachi Bennett - 6-2 / 180 / WR from Fairfield

Rod Orr - 6-7 / 296 / OL from Gadsden City

Will Crowder - 6-2 / 195 / QB from Gardendale

Eli Richey - 6-5 / 280 / OG from Greensboro

Micah Pettus - 6-4 / 320 / OT from Harvest

Dylan Betts-Pauley - 6-0 / 215 / RB from Hoover

Kahlil Saunders - 6-5 / 260 / DE from Huntsville

Tyler Bence - 6-3 / 273 / DT from Huntsville

Jackson West - 6-4 / 230 / TE from Huntsville

Jordan Mosley - 5-11 / 180 / WR from Mobile

Deontae Lawson - 6-3 / 210 / OLB from Mobile

Jaden Mosley - 6-0 / 179 / S from Mobile

Edwin White - 6-0 / 196 / S from Mobile

Ivan Shultz - 6-2 / 287 / OC from Mobile

Anquin Barnes - 6-5 / 299 / DT from Montgomery

Bernard Gooden - 6-1 / 253 / DT from Montgomery

Roc Taylor - 6-4 / 212 / WR from Oxford

Joseph McKay - 6-1 / 210 / RB from Phenix City

Ga'Quincy McKinstry - 6-0 / 175 / ATH from Pinson

Christian Lewis - 6-3 / 185 / WR from Pleasant Grove

Ian Jackson - 6-3 / 215 / OLB from Prattville

Lee Hunter - 6-5 / 290 / OT from Prichard

Dylan Brooks - 6-5 / 225 / DE from Roanoke

Edgar Amaya - 6-3 / 300 / OG from Russellville

Micah Gaffney - 6-1 / 160 / CB from Spanish Fort

Christian Burkhalter - 6-5 / 230 / ATH from Spanish Fort

Armoni Goodwin - 5-9 / 185 / RB from Trussville

Kamari Lassiter - 5-11 / 165 / CB from Tuscaloosa

Cam Jeffery - 6-1 / 195 / RB from Tuscaloosa

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

