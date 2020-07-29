Sports Illustrated names McCray to watch list

Opponents probably won’t have to study a scouting report of Enterprise High long before Josh McCray’s name comes up.

McCray, the Wildcats’ 6-foot-1, 207-pound multi-sport standout, is grabbing attention outside the Wiregrass.

Sports Illustrated has the senior running back among 44 Alabama high school seniors on its watch list for the magazine’s All-American football team.

Alabama is sixth in the country in terms of number of players on that watch list.

Florida (142) has the most players, followed by Texas (130), Georgia (84), California (79) and North Carolina (55).

After Alabama comes Ohio (37), Virginia (30), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).

Sports Illustrated includes a scouting analysis as well as the players’ college contenders or verbal commitment. Each player, listed by state, has a bio page at SIAllAmerican.com.

Dothan High running back Jaylin White is also on the list. They are the only two players on it from this area.

Sports Illustrated’s scouting report on McCray listed his schools of interest as Ole Miss, South Carolina, Kentucky and Arkansas, among others.

The report touts the senior running back’s frame. “Good upper-body definition with thick chest, solid arm length and big hands,” it reads. “Strong lower half with big thighs, bubble and strong calves.”

One of his strengths is his athleticism.

“Rugged runner with solid athleticism and movement skills,” SI’s report reads. “Build-up speed type who can crash with tilt downhill. Strong to bang inside with good contact balance to drag tacklers. Solid ability to execute a single cut and go. Can punch through the second level if he’s allowed to get his lower-half churning.”