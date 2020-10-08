Standings show importance of Cats-Panthers game

Tonight’s Enterprise High School’s seventh 2020 football game, and Enterprise is entertaining the team that’s been on its current schedule the most consecutive years.
Not Dothan High’s Tigers, who faced the Cats annually from 1961-2018.
Dothan’s Wolves launched a new rivalry in 2019, after Dothan and Northview merged, becoming Alabama’s fifth-largest high school; Enterprise is sixth.
Not Carroll High School. The Eagles joined Enterprise’s 2020 schedule only 10 days before coming to Wildcat Stadium September 25.
The Eagles were on Enterprise’s agenda annually from 1950-1997, but this was the first time since 2007.
The longest unbroken series on Enterprise’s schedule is with Smiths Station, an outfit the Cats first faced in 2000 and hold a 14-7 record against.
The Panthers and Cats have met annually but tonight they’re playing for the 22nd time.
On Aug. 30, 2013, Enterprise lost to the Panthers in Smiths, 34-28, in double overtime.
That November 15, the Cats lost, 41-34, at home, in the second playoff round.
Twice more the Panthers have won in overtime, including the inaugural game, Sept. 22, 2000, 20-14, played here.
On Oct. 26, 2007, EHS lost, 29-26, in double overtime, in Pantherville.
At home in Wildcat Stadium since 2010, Enterprise is 3-3 against Smiths, including the 22-16 heartbreaker two seasons ago, and the Panthers are looking for a second 7A Region 2 win after having beaten Jeff Davis, 35-14, while losing to Central-Phenix City, 35-7, and Prattville, 31-3.
Backstory: From 2002-04, Trey Holladay coached the Panthers to a 10-19 record before being replaced by Woodrow Lowe (2-1 vs. EHS).
Most veteran football followers recognize linebacker Lowe’s name from his NFL career after an All-American career at Alabama.
Holladay and your scribe met after Trey followed his dad, Lee, into coaching; Trey started at the helm of the Coffee Springs High School Golden Bears from 1987-89.
Holladay had little success at the Springs. His teams went 4-28 before he moved to Coffeeville. In all, during his 18-year coaching career, Holladay’s teams went, 92-107, a record including losses to EHS, 2002-04.
Smiths Station was Holladay’s last head coaching football job in Alabama.
Truthfully, his first coaching job might’ve been his last and it could’ve ended on his first night in Coffee Springs, aka the last night of his honeymoon.
No, Trey didn’t run out the door when he looked at Golden Bears’ head coaches he was following. He was the 18th of 20 head coaches leading the Bears, in 1932, and from 1952-94, i.e. Julius Head, Mike Robinson, Wayne Purvis, Bill Farrar, Thad Morgan, et al.
All that’s an aside.
Tonight, for playoff considerations, (both Smiths and Enterprise are 1-2 in 7A Region 2) a win is crucial.
Go Cats!
Wait.
The rest of Holladay’s story.
In ’87, Trey and bride first arrived at CSHS after dark, having driven all day, lost, addled and without honeymoon-quality accommodations secured for the night.
“We didn’t really know where we were,” Trey admitted.
They settled on nestling in a double sleeping bag on the coach’s office floor.
Trey went inside first, turned on the lights and immediately envisioned the end of his days when hundreds of roaches scattered in the light … seconds before he ever-so slowly about-faced, lifted and lovingly carried his bride over the threshold.
A gooseneck desk lamp burned all night ...
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!