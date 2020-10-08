Standings show importance of Cats-Panthers game

On Oct. 26, 2007, EHS lost, 29-26, in double overtime, in Pantherville.

At home in Wildcat Stadium since 2010, Enterprise is 3-3 against Smiths, including the 22-16 heartbreaker two seasons ago, and the Panthers are looking for a second 7A Region 2 win after having beaten Jeff Davis, 35-14, while losing to Central-Phenix City, 35-7, and Prattville, 31-3.

Backstory: From 2002-04, Trey Holladay coached the Panthers to a 10-19 record before being replaced by Woodrow Lowe (2-1 vs. EHS).

Most veteran football followers recognize linebacker Lowe’s name from his NFL career after an All-American career at Alabama.

Holladay and your scribe met after Trey followed his dad, Lee, into coaching; Trey started at the helm of the Coffee Springs High School Golden Bears from 1987-89.

Holladay had little success at the Springs. His teams went 4-28 before he moved to Coffeeville. In all, during his 18-year coaching career, Holladay’s teams went, 92-107, a record including losses to EHS, 2002-04.

Smiths Station was Holladay’s last head coaching football job in Alabama.