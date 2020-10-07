Storm forces Thursday night lights

Another dangerous storm in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Delta, has prompted many high schools to move this week’s Friday football games to Thursday.
Enterprise’s home game against Smiths Station, Kinston’s home game against McKenzie and Elba’s game at Abbeville all were moved to Thursday night.
Zion Chapel’s game at Ariton already was scheduled for Thursday since Dale County Schools are out of school on Friday and Monday.
New Brockton’s game against Northside Methodist at Rip Hewes Stadium was still scheduled for Friday as of Tuesday afternoon. A call to Northside confirmed that – at least for now.
Enterprise will host its Military and First Responder Appreciation Night on Thursday. That program was originally scheduled for Sept. 11, but the home game against Davidson became a road game for the Wildcats. Pregame activities will begin around 6:30 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Enterprise announced another change to its football schedule. Next week’s road game at Jeff Davis has been moved from Friday night to Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. A scheduling conflict at Cramton Bowl prompted that change.
“Not a problem. Let’s go,” Enterprise coach Rick Darlington texted when asked for his reaction about this week’s change to Thursday.
Other areas coaches were in “we’ll deal with it” mode.
“It is what it is. We can’t control it, man,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said. “I’m not really concerned with it. It changes up our work schedule a little bit, but we’ll get our practice time in.”
After what every program has gone through with COVID-19, changing a game date less than a week before kickoff is nothing.
“You’ve got to deal with things like that. I expect our guys to deal with it, also,” Sieving said.
Kinston head coach Rudy Free said the only thing worse than making a decision to move the game would be waiting too long where it couldn’t be moved.
“When we made the call it was about a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms going on Friday,” Free said. “We couldn’t move it to Saturday and just wanted to make sure we had some decent weather. It’s a region game and we’ve got to get it in.
“You kind of want to wait to make that decision, but you also have to make it pretty quick, too. It’s a little bit shorter week, but this year, you’ve got to be real flexible, anyway. Who knows what’s going to happen this year?”
Thursday’s game will be Kinston’s homecoming.
Zion Chapel didn’t need to shuffle its schedule this week. The Rebels had already agreed to move the Ariton game up one day.
“We had already moved the game to Thursday to accommodate them being out of school,” head coach Randy Bryant said.
New Brockton’s Zack Holmes said Tuesday afternoon his teams’ game against Northside Methodist was still on. Holmes said he was puzzled that his game hadn’t been moved.
“I mean, if we’re wrong we’re all wrong together – because it seems like everybody’s changing to Thursday,” Holmes said.
Hurricane Delta is forecast to become a high-end Cat 2 or low-end Cat 3 storm with maximum winds of 100 mph at landfall late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Coffee County, according to a Tuesday morning press release from the Emergency Management Agency, has a 5-10 percent chance of tropical storm-force winds beginning Friday afternoon and heavy rain is expected in the state beginning on Friday.
If the system moves west, impacts in the Wiregrass will be less. If the system turns more to the east, impacts will increase.
