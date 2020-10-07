Storm forces Thursday night lights

Other areas coaches were in “we’ll deal with it” mode.

“It is what it is. We can’t control it, man,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said. “I’m not really concerned with it. It changes up our work schedule a little bit, but we’ll get our practice time in.”

After what every program has gone through with COVID-19, changing a game date less than a week before kickoff is nothing.

“You’ve got to deal with things like that. I expect our guys to deal with it, also,” Sieving said.

Kinston head coach Rudy Free said the only thing worse than making a decision to move the game would be waiting too long where it couldn’t be moved.

“When we made the call it was about a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms going on Friday,” Free said. “We couldn’t move it to Saturday and just wanted to make sure we had some decent weather. It’s a region game and we’ve got to get it in.

“You kind of want to wait to make that decision, but you also have to make it pretty quick, too. It’s a little bit shorter week, but this year, you’ve got to be real flexible, anyway. Who knows what’s going to happen this year?”

Thursday’s game will be Kinston’s homecoming.