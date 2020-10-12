Sun Belt honors Troy QB Watson

Troy sophomore quarterback Gunnar Watson has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Watson completed 33-of-46 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns in Troy’s victory over Texas State in the Trojans’ home opener this past Saturday despite battling the remnants of Hurricane Delta. His completion total ranked as the 11th most in a single game in school history while his four touchdown strikes tied for the ninth most.
The native of Butler, Ga., completed passes to 10 different players and led the Trojans on six scoring drives and 10 overall drives that ended with a scoring opportunity. In the first half, Watson completed 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
Watson enters Troy’s game against Eastern Kentucky this weekend with the fifth-longest streak in the country with 105 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. For the season, he has completed 69 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and just one interception.
Tickets on sale: Fewer than 300 single-game tickets are available for sale for Troy’s football home opener against Eastern Kentucky at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The reserved seats are $30 each and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Kickoff between the Trojans and Colonels is slated for 2:30 p.m.
Seats are available in sections 204, 216 and 218 on the West side (press box side) of The Vet and in section 103 on the East side of The Vet. Additionally, a limited number of North End Zone seats in sections E, F, L and M are available for $100 each. Seat blocks will have a minimum of two empty seats between each other to help maintain proper social distancing.
Tickets are available for purchase at TroyTrojans.com/Tickets or by calling the Troy Ticket Office at 334-670-3681.
Fans are reminded that face coverings are required to be worn at all times while in The Vet and while tailgating except when eating or drinking. Gates to The Vet will open two hours prior to kickoff and fans are encouraged to try and enter the stadium as early as possible to alleviate congestion closer to kickoff.
Vanderbilt at Missouri game postponed: The Vanderbilt at Missouri football game scheduled for Oct. 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Columbia.
CBS picks Alabama-Tennessee: Alabama’s game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24 is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS, the SEC office announced Monday.
The Crimson Tide and the Volunteers will meet for the 103rd time in a series that dates back to 1901. Alabama leads the all-time series, 57-37-8 (56-38-7 NCAA) and has won the last 13 meetings between the two schools.
This week’s game against Georgia will also be on CBS, but it will kick off at 7 p.m.
SEC honors Najee Harris: Alabama running back Najee Harris was selected as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
The senior turned in a career effort with 248 all-purpose yards against Ole Miss. He rushed for a program high-tying and career-best five touchdowns. He gained 206 yards on 23 carries and added three receptions for 42 yards.
Harris leads the SEC with 10 rushing TDs through three games.
