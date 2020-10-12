Sun Belt honors Troy QB Watson

Troy sophomore quarterback Gunnar Watson has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Watson completed 33-of-46 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns in Troy’s victory over Texas State in the Trojans’ home opener this past Saturday despite battling the remnants of Hurricane Delta. His completion total ranked as the 11th most in a single game in school history while his four touchdown strikes tied for the ninth most.

The native of Butler, Ga., completed passes to 10 different players and led the Trojans on six scoring drives and 10 overall drives that ended with a scoring opportunity. In the first half, Watson completed 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

Watson enters Troy’s game against Eastern Kentucky this weekend with the fifth-longest streak in the country with 105 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. For the season, he has completed 69 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and just one interception.

Tickets on sale: Fewer than 300 single-game tickets are available for sale for Troy’s football home opener against Eastern Kentucky at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The reserved seats are $30 each and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Kickoff between the Trojans and Colonels is slated for 2:30 p.m.