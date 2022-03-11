Three ESCC players earn honors

A freshman and two sophomore Enterprise State Community College basketball players earned honors for their performance during the 2021-22 season.

Montgomery freshman Jalen Gaston was named to the All-Region 22 First Team, the All-Southern Conference First Team and was the Alabama Player of the Year Runner-Up.

Gaston also finished as the state’s top scorer and was sixth in the nation.

Gaston averaged 22.2 points per game and shot 54.2% from the field, 47.1% from 3-point range and 86.9% from the free throw line.

Gaston also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

“Jalen has already told me he’s coming back next year,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “He is the runner-up to the best player in the state so it won’t be a surprise when he’s the top player in the state next season.

“He works hard in the gym at practice and he works hard during games against teams that put two to three guys on him; he still works hard to score at all three levels, gets his 20 points, his rebounds and his assists against other teams’ best players. He has multiple offers to move on but he wants to stay here and work on getting better in every phase of the game.”

Jesslyn Culverhouse also earned All-Southern Conference First Team honors.

The sophomore from Geneva averaged 12.6 points per game, shot 40.4% from the field, made 39.4% of her 3-point shots, shot 68% from the free throw line and grabbed an average of 5.4 rebounds per game.

“Jesslyn has been a great player for us for three years, due to COVID that allowed her the extra year,” Williams said. “She worked really hard, never complained and spent extra time in the gym working on getting better.

“Her hard work is paying off as she’s being recruited by 4-year schools. I’m excited for that to be happening for her.”

Zaykeria Johnson, a sophomore from Ariton qualified for the All-Southern Conference Second Team.

Johnson averaged 12.9 points per game and shot 39.6% from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range and 61.7% from the charity stripe. Johnson averaged 5.9 rebounds per game.

“Zaykeria is a very tough young lady who has come back from injury more than once,” Williams said. “She’s a part of the student leadership team; she’s made good grades and she’s a sophomore.

“Like Jesslyn, Zaykeria has the extra COVID year available, and I would love to have her back on our team next year. I want to congratulate all three of these players who brought into our system, worked hard to improve and are now being rewarded for their efforts.”