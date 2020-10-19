Tide QB Jones earns SEC honor

BIRMINGHAM – Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was selected as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday after the second-ranked Crimson Tide defeated No. 3 Georgia 41-24 Saturday night.

The honor is Jones’ second this season as the redshirt junior also picked up league honors following the Texas A&M matchup.

Jones completed 24-of-32 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns against the nation’s top-ranked defense. It was his third 400-yard passing game in a row.

On shots down the field, Jones was 4-for-5 passing for 202 yards and TDs covering 90 and 40 yards on passes 30-plus yards down the field against Georgia.

Jones was one of seven Alabama players selected as players of the week by the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and wide receiver DeVonta Smith joined the quarterback on offense. Christopher Allen, Dylan Moses and Patrick Surtain II were players of the week from the defense, which shut out Georgia in the second half. Kicker Will Reichard was the special teams player of the week.