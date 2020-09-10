Tigers hoping to rebound from loss

Marc Sieving doesn’t like the fact that Elba lost its game last week at G.W. Long, but he likes the way the Tigers have rebounded.

“I feel like our kids have responded,” Elba’s head coach said. “We feel like we’ve had some good days of practice. We’re interested to see how we’re going to respond Friday night.”

Elba (2-1) plays host to Zion Chapel (0-2) at 7 p.m.

“I know Zion may be a little down, but the opponent shouldn’t matter to us,” Sieving said. “It’s a region game and that makes it an important game. We’ve got to come out firing on all cylinders.”

That’s how the Tigers started last week’s game in Skipperville. They led most of the contest, but Long rallied in the fourth quarter for a 41-34 victory.

Sieving said Elba continues to trying to making improvement every single week.

“We’re hoping to take the next step Friday night,” the coach said.

He said Collin Harrison was very productive last week. The running back gained 143 yards on the ground. Chrystyile Caldwell again was a leader for the Tigers. The linebacker and fullback was a force until he left the game with an injury. His absence was felt.

“He had two big catches and a bunch of tackles before he went out,” the coach said. “And we had a punt blocked. He’s our punter and it happened after he went out. It wasn’t the punter’s fault, it was the protection. But that’s a game-changing thing. If you get a punt blocked there’s a good chance you could lose the game.”