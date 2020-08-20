Troy fans invited to kickoff party Saturday in Dothan

TROY – Troy fans are invited to join T-Roy, Troy Cheerleaders and members of the Troy athletics staff at Eagle Eye Outfitters in Dothan this Saturday from 12-3 p.m. for a football kickoff party.
Brand new Troy apparel will be available for fans of all ages to purchase as we prepare for the upcoming fall seasons. Fans in attendance will also be able to pick up a copy of the new Troy Football schedule that will be released prior to the kickoff party.
“Eagle Eye is a tremendous partner of Troy Athletics and has done a great job of building an outstanding inventory of Troy merchandise for our fans in the Wiregrass,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “I encourage everyone to come out Saturday to Eagle Eye and stock up on the latest Troy gear.”
Eagle Eye Outfitters, a proud sponsor of Troy Athletics, will have several prizes available for fans to win throughout this event. Prizes include a Troy neck gaiter, two packs of face masks, Yeti 18-ounce Ramblers, Troy Mossy Oak Wallet, Eagle Eye Outfitters gift card and much more!
Eagle Eye Outfitters is located in Dothan at 3535 Ross Clark Circle. The kickoff party is free for fans to attend and the Eagle Eye staff has also arranged for Earnie’s Food Truck to be on location throughout the event.
