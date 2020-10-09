Troy football makes home debut Saturday

Troy enters Sun Belt Conference play with a league-leading 78 wins since joining the conference in 2004 and the Trojans’ 50 home victories since 2007 rank as the second most in the conference.

“Saturday is our first conference game and we understand that in order to reach our goals we need to get off to a good start in Sun Belt play,” Lindsey said. “I haven’t seen the excitement die down this week. Sunday night we had one of the best practices we’ve had since I’ve been here in terms of the energy levels and the focus. Our guys were locked in and moving around, and we’re excited to play.”

Getting off to a good start will be key for Troy Saturday as the Trojans are 6-1 under Lindsey when leading at halftime.

Troy’s defensive front – led by Will Choloh, Elgin Griffin, Richard Jibunor and John Hines – could be an impact group in Saturday’s game. The Trojans enter the week 11th nationally over the last four seasons with 115 sacks and the Bobcats already allowed 14 sacks in their four games this season.