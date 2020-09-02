 Skip to main content
Troy volleyball announces 2020 schedule
Troy University

TROY – The 2020 Troy volleyball schedule, which features two home matches against rival South Alabama, was released by head coach Josh Lauer Wednesday.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to play this fall,” Lauer said. “Our team has been working extremely hard to prepare for the unique competition and challenges this fall will present. I’m also very thankful that we will be able to share our journey this fall with our fans here at Trojan Arena.

“It has been a long time since the Troy Volleyball family has been together and we can’t wait to get out on the floor and feel the energy they create in Trojan Arena.”

Troy will play a 16-match, conference-only schedule beginning with a doubleheader Friday, Sept. 25, against Georgia State at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Trojan Arena. The Trojans will close out the weekend with a third match against the Panthers Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m.

The Trojans then hit the road for eight straight matches against South Alabama (Oct. 1-2), Georgia Southern (Oct. 9-10) and Coastal Carolina (Oct. 22-23). Troy closes out October at home with a Halloween weekend matchup against South Alabama (Oct. 30-31).

Troy concludes its regular season with three matches against Appalachian State (Nov. 6-7) on the first weekend in November.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament will be held at the Foley Events Center on Nov. 18-22 in Foley, Ala., and will feature all 12 league teams. Three days of pool play will precede the semifinals on Saturday before the tournament concludes with the championship match Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m.

Troy was tabbed to finish second in the Sun Belt East Division in a vote of the league's 12 head coaches and features two preseason All-Sun Belt selections in Amara Anderson and Cheyenne Hayes.

The Trojans return 12 players from last year’s squad which finished 23-10 and advanced to the second round of the NIVC – the program’s first-ever postseason appearance. Troy’s +12 win differential from 2018 to 2019 was the sixth-best turnaround by an NCAA Division I school last season.

Nearly all of Troy’s 2019 production is back on the roster in 2020, including 97 percent of its points, 99 percent of assists, 92 percent of aces and 96 percent of digs.

