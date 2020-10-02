Unbeaten Geneva County visits Elba

Geneva County is undefeated, has one of the state’s top college prospects and, somehow, is unranked in this week’s Class 2A football poll.

That almost certainly will change if the Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 in 2A, Region 2) can go on the road and defeat Elba on Friday night.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-1) took a disappointing loss at home last week against Providence, a game in which turnovers cost Elba dearly.

“We can’t hurt ourselves and we did a whole bunch of that last week,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said. “We’ve been focusing on it all week. You eliminate the turnovers last week and you might have a different outcome. We’re looking to clean that up.”

Geneva County will not need any help. The Bulldogs’ junior running back Emmanuel Henderson is their most explosive player, but Sieving said he’s far from their only playmaker.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons, not just No. 4 (Henderson),” the coach said. “But he really puts them over the top. We’re going to have our hands full, for sure, with him.”

Quarterback William Birdsong has been impressive on tape, Sieving noted.