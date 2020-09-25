W.S. Neal visits Gamecocks at Bates

“We had some kids fighting and getting after it. But we need more,” Holmes said. “There’s a critical mass number of buy in. We have some, but we’re not to that critical number.

“We’ve got to get to that number who are all in for NB – not just our players but our coaches and our community who want to make New Brockton football a priority. We had some guys who were playing like that. We just need more of them.”

Holmes said sophomore Karyus McNabb “stayed locked in” and played hard.

“He stood out on defense,” the coach said. “He had the highest defensive grade. Karyus, what makes him special is he lines up and plays hard every down. Over the three games, he’s probably been our most consistent performer.”

Quarterback Kaden Cupp and running back Jordan Tacey both fought hard, Holmes added.

“Kaden missed some throws, but he exhibited some really good leadership on the sidelines and tried to get guys going,” he said. “He stood in there and took some shots.”

Like New Brockton last week, W.S. Neal may feel a bit behind this week. The Eagles played a weather-delayed game against Williamson on Monday night, a 14-3 loss. Holmes said the teams swapped game tape on Tuesday morning.