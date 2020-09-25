W.S. Neal visits Gamecocks at Bates

Zack Holmes is more than ready to turn the page on last week’s 47-0 loss his New Brockton team suffered against Wicksburg.
But as W.S. Neal (1-3) visits the Gamecocks at Bates Memorial Stadium Friday night, Holmes talked about his team’s focus this week.
“I told our kids this week is not about them, it’s about us,” Holmes said. “Before we can move to the point where, ‘Hey, we’re worried about our opponent,’ we’ve got to get our house in order.”
The coach said he wasn’t surprised when he looked at the Wicksburg game tape.
“I didn’t feel like we were ready to play,” Holmes said. “A lot of excuses could be made. Wicksburg had two weeks to prepare for us. Their game got canceled the week before. We essentially had one day of practice (due to Hurricane Sally).
“But that’s not the issue. The issue is we weren’t ready to play. We didn’t compete to the level we needed to compete to. That falls on me. I’ve got to do a better job preparing our guys in understanding the intensity and the level it takes to play football successfully. We’ve got to do a better job of preparing to compete, and then playing with intensity.”
Despite the final score, there were a couple bright spots. New Brockton played noticeably harder in the second half than the first. And a number of players kept playing hard despite the scoreboard.
“We had some kids fighting and getting after it. But we need more,” Holmes said. “There’s a critical mass number of buy in. We have some, but we’re not to that critical number.
“We’ve got to get to that number who are all in for NB – not just our players but our coaches and our community who want to make New Brockton football a priority. We had some guys who were playing like that. We just need more of them.”
Holmes said sophomore Karyus McNabb “stayed locked in” and played hard.
“He stood out on defense,” the coach said. “He had the highest defensive grade. Karyus, what makes him special is he lines up and plays hard every down. Over the three games, he’s probably been our most consistent performer.”
Quarterback Kaden Cupp and running back Jordan Tacey both fought hard, Holmes added.
“Kaden missed some throws, but he exhibited some really good leadership on the sidelines and tried to get guys going,” he said. “He stood in there and took some shots.”
Like New Brockton last week, W.S. Neal may feel a bit behind this week. The Eagles played a weather-delayed game against Williamson on Monday night, a 14-3 loss. Holmes said the teams swapped game tape on Tuesday morning.
“They’re good. They’ve got a bunch of good players. They get after it. It’s going to be a great test and a great game for our program,” the coach said, adding that last year’s New Brockton team had to overcome a tough start.
“It’s a good checkup for our kids. We were at a similar point last year. We got ourselves figured out and went to work and went on a run toward the end of the season. That’s what we’ve got to do. Get our house right and let things take care of themselves as we move forward.”
Zion Chapel at Samson
In the other game involving a Coffee County Schools program this week, Zion Chapel visits Samson on Friday night. Kinston is open this week.
The injury-plagued Rebels are still searching for their first victory, but Saturday’s loss to Houston County showed progress.
“Defensively, I thought we played a lot better than we have before,” Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant said. “Offensively, we had some big plays. Some things are coming together, but we’ve changed our lineups so much that we haven’t had a lot of continuity.”
Bryant said Samson will be another good test.
“Offensively they’re a double wing type team but they’ll spread out and do some other things,” the coach said. “Defensively, it looks like they’ll be an odd-man front. They’ll get after you and play hard.”
Samson is 2-2 with losses to Florala and McKenzie and wins over Cottonwood and Pleasant Home.
“We’ll have our hands full, but we’ll have a plan for them,” Bryant said.
