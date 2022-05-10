Weevil baseball comes to a close

Thirty minutes after a game ends, a baseball field is somehow a sad place, especially when the team that plays its home games on it has seen its chances of playing in the state tournament head toward the setting sun.

When Thursday’s first pitch of the final home date of the 2022 season was thrown, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils needed to sweep a doubleheader from Coastal Alabama Community College-South and hope for the best elsewhere in the South Division.

The Weevils almost did it right.

Enterprise won Thursday’s first game 3-1 and had the tying run thrown out at third base in the bottom of the seventh inning in an 11-10 loss in the second game that diminished the Weevils’ post-season chances, but didn’t end their season as ESCC (13-17) had to travel to Bay Minette Saturday for a rematch with Coastal South (17-13).

It took an hour and 19 minutes and 68 pitches from freshman Carter Clark to dispatch the Sun Chiefs in Thursday’s opener.

Enterprise scored a run in the first, fifth and sixth innings and allowed Coastal South its only run in the second frame.

Clark scattered nine hits and struck out two Chiefs for the win.

Enterprise gathered six hits and three walks, with Mac Danford drawing a walk to go with two singles and a pair of runs scored as ESCC’s lead-off hitter.

Joey Garrett had a pair of singles, but it was Zach Hansen’s home run in the late going that screamed loudest; Hansen also had a single.

Cam Williams also added a single to the effort and Michael Conder walked three times batting eighth in the order.

Bryce Stephens had a key sacrifice in the first inning.

Thursday’s nightcap was a hit-a-thon, with the Weevils bashing 13 hits to 11 for the visitors. Enterprise also drew 10 walks while Coastal-South had five free passes issued by three ESCC pitchers.

Bailey Shannon started on the mound for ESCC and worked 1.1 innings in which he allowed eight runs off four hits and three walks; five ESCC errors marred the early going.

Coastal-South scored two runs in the first inning, six in the second and three in the fourth.

Blake Holman replaced Shannon and pitched 2.2 innings, allowed two runs off three hits, two bases-on-balls, a wild pitch and a passed ball.

Elliott Baxter finished the game and gave up one run off four hits and a walk; Baxter walked one, struck out one and battled through two teammates’ errors.

Enterprise scored five runs in the home half of the nightcap’s first inning, one in the second, two each in the fourth and fifth frames and had the tying run thrown out at second base in the sixth inning.

Hansen had another home run, a single, a walk and was hit by a pitch, and Danford continued his hot streak with a double, two singles and two walks that produced a couple of stolen bases and three runs scored.

Williams had two singles, two walks and two runs scored; Joey Garrett had a run-scoring single in the first inning; Stephens singled, stole a base and scored a run; and Caden Turrell had a sacrifice hit and drew two walks.

David Hudson had a big game offensively with two walks, a double, a run scored and an RBI off a flyout to deep center field.

Cade Watson had a double, a walk and a sacrifice and Carter Duke doubled, stole a base and scored a run.

The Alabama Community College Conference State Tournament begins May 12 in Oxford.