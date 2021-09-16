Weevil baseball falls to Gulf Coast State

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils played the first of 16 scheduled fall baseball games Tuesday, falling to the Gulf Coast State Commodores 6-1 at the ESCC field.

We’re playing some of the best opponents we can play this fall,” said veteran ESCC coach Bubba Frichter. “We’re a very young team and we need all the competition we can get to get ready for the season that starts February 18.”

Tuesday’s outing was the only home date on the fall schedule that has the Weevils traveling to Chipola College, the University of West Florida, Auburn University Montgomery, Panama City and the Hoover Turf Complex to face teams from Georgia, Florida and across Alabama.

“Playing a schedule like this one lets our guys see where they stand against the best competition we can find,” Frichter said.

Most of the 32 players on ESCC’s roster saw playing time Tuesday with sophomore Brady Pettie leading the way at the plate with two singles.

Other sophomores looking to the future are Carter Duke, Micah McLeod, Mac Danford, Bailey Shannon, Trentin Barbee, Cam Williams, Enterprise’s Elliott Baxter, Maddux Herring, Hunter Millican and Zach Hansen.