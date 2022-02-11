Weevil baseball scores second win of 2022

Long-time fans of Enterprise State Community College athletics know games against national powerhouse Gulf Coast State College, especially at the Commodores’ posh facilities in Panama City, are measuring sticks for the Boll Weevils.
Wednesday, the Boll Weevils measured up to the Commodores and won a game 16-12.
It wasn’t a football game; it was ESCC’s second baseball win of 2022.
“It was a big program win,” said ESCC Coach Bubba Frichter. “Gulf Coast beat McLennan Community College, the No. 1 team in the country and the reigning World Series champion, last weekend.”
In Wednesday’s 9-inning game, Enterprise scored a run in the top of the first inning, fell behind 3-1 in the home half of the first, took a 4-3 lead in the second inning and led 5-3, before Gulf Coast erupted for 6 runs in the third.
The Boll Weevils added four runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and one in the eighth, while Gulf Coast went scoreless in the fourth and fifth, scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Enterprise had 14 hits as every ESCC player had at least one hit and eight starters scored at least once.
Gulf Coast had nine hits.
Micah McLeod led the Weevils with a 3-for-3 day, including a homer, drew two walks, scored two runs and drove in three.
Brady Peddie and Cam Williams had a pair of hits apiece; Peddie also drew a walk and scored a run while Williams had an RBI, two walks and two runs scored.
Leadoff hitter Caden Turrell doubled as he went 1-for-4, drew three walks, drove in two runs and scored three times.
Kevin Griffin went 1-for-1 with a walk and a run scored; Mac Danford was 1-for-3 with three walks and a run scored; and Caden Slappey was 1-for-4, drew two walks, had three RBI’s and two runs scored.
Joey Garrett went 2-for-4, with a double, drew a pair of walks and scored two runs; and Carson Dunlap was 1-for-4.
Four Weevils took the mound in the win.
Nash Evans pitched 2.1 innings, allowed four hits, walked four and gave up six earned runs.
Zach Hansen pitched .1 of an inning, gave up two hits, three walks and three runs; Logan Fleming pitched 3.1 innings, allowed one hit, three walks, two runs and struck out four; and Bryce Stephens pitched 3.0 innings, allowed a hit, a walk and a run and struck out one.
The Weevils are idle until Tuesday when they travel to play a doubleheader against Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
Frichter won’t be idle as he and wife, Shelby, are expecting the arrival of their second son at any minute.
ESCC baseball splits in openerEnterprise State Community College’s baseball team opened its 2022 season Monday in Mobile, splitting a doubleheader with Springhill College’s junior varsity squad.
The Boll Weevils won the day’s first game 5-4 but lost the nightcap 12-11.
Bailey Shannon drew the starting nod in Monday’s opener, pitched 1.2 innings, surrendered four earned runs off a pair of hits and three bases-on-balls; Shannon struck out two.
Carter Clark pitched 5.1 innings, allowed two hits and struck out five.
Enterprise got the most out of its hits with Caden Slappey leading the way with three hits and a run scored.
Caden Turrell homered, plated three runs and scored once. Mac Danford tripled and scored a run; and Micah McLeod singled, walked and scored a run.
Brady Peddie tripled; Carson Dunlap went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; and Cam Williams went 1-for-3.
Caleb Griffin, Elliott Baxter, Blake Holman and Hunter Millican split pitching chores for ESCC in the second game.
Starter Griffin pitched the first three innings, allowed one hit and one run while walking three and striking out six; and Baxter pitched two innings, allowing two hits and three runs and striking out two.
Holman also went 2.0 innings, surrendered four runs off a pair of hits and three walks; and Millican pitched 0.2 of an inning, gave up a pair of hits and three earned runs.
At the plate, the Weevils were led by Bryce Stephens who had three hits, a walk and three runs scored; Slappey went 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Turrell had the game’s loudest hit, a home run, singled and scored a pair of runs. Trevor McCulley had a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Cade Watson singled, scored a run and drove in two; Peddie tripled, walked twice and scored three runs; Dunlap singled, scored and drove in a run; and Danford tripled.