Weevil baseball scores second win of 2022

Long-time fans of Enterprise State Community College athletics know games against national powerhouse Gulf Coast State College, especially at the Commodores’ posh facilities in Panama City, are measuring sticks for the Boll Weevils.

Wednesday, the Boll Weevils measured up to the Commodores and won a game 16-12.

It wasn’t a football game; it was ESCC’s second baseball win of 2022.

“It was a big program win,” said ESCC Coach Bubba Frichter. “Gulf Coast beat McLennan Community College, the No. 1 team in the country and the reigning World Series champion, last weekend.”

In Wednesday’s 9-inning game, Enterprise scored a run in the top of the first inning, fell behind 3-1 in the home half of the first, took a 4-3 lead in the second inning and led 5-3, before Gulf Coast erupted for 6 runs in the third.

The Boll Weevils added four runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, five in the sixth and one in the eighth, while Gulf Coast went scoreless in the fourth and fifth, scored two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Enterprise had 14 hits as every ESCC player had at least one hit and eight starters scored at least once.