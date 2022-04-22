Weevil baseball splits with Napier

Enterprise State Community College split a baseball doubleheader in Napier Field against Wallace Community College-Dothan Thursday, winning the first game 8-7 and losing the second 11-7 after Wallace benefitted from a magical six-run, sixth inning.

In Thursday’s opener, ESCC’s Boll Weevils trailed 3-0 before staging a five-run rally in the sixth inning, followed by three more runs scored in the top of the seventh for their eight runs.

Wallace scored twice in the first inning, once each in the third and sixth innings and three times in the bottom of the seventh that proved to be two runs shy of a win.

Three Weevils had two-hit games in the opener.

David Hudson homered, singled, scored a run and drove in a pair of runs; Joey Garrett went 2-for-3, walked and scored two runs; and Bryce Stephens was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Leadoff hitter Mac Danford homered, walked, scored twice and had two RBIs.

Cam Williams singled home a run to account for all ESCC’s hits.

Cade Watson walked and scored.

Carter Clark started on the mound for the Weevils and allowed nine hits, seven runs (six earned), walked three and struck out one before being relieved with one out in the seventh inning by Bailey Shannon, who got the final two Govs out.

Then came Game 2.

Wallace scored twice in the first inning, once in the second and twice in the third, while ESCC scored a run in the top of the third and six in the fifth frame to take a 7-5 lead, before the strike zone shrunk with Wallace at bat in the decisive home sixth inning.

For the Weevils, Zach Hansen, batting eighth, went 2-for-3 with a run scored, and was the only Weevil with more than one hit in the nightcap.

Hudson had the loudest Enterprise hit, a homerun, in a 1-for-2, performance; he scored a run, had two RBIs and drew a walk.

Williams and Stephens both doubled, with Williams scoring a run and Stephens scoring a run and driving in two.

Danford went 1-for-2, walked twice and scored twice; Garrett was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

ESCC had only seven hits.

The Weevils used five pitchers in the loss.

Blake Holman pitched the first 2.2 innings, allowed four hits, five runs (four earned), walked one and struck out three; Garrett pitched the next 2.2 innings without allowing a hit, but did surrender three earned runs and three walks and he struck out one.

Stephens was next on the hill and without recording an out, he allowed two hits and an earned run, before being replaced by Shannon, who recorded one out, gave up a hit, a walk and two earned runs.

Nash Evans got the final out after allowing a hit.

The teams met in a doubleheader at ESCC Saturday.