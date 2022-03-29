Weevil baseball splits

Despite hurling a 6-hit, 2-run complete game, Enterprise State Community College pitcher Logan Fleming was tagged with a 2-0 loss Saturday in Monroeville against Coastal Alabama Community College-North in the first game of a South Division doubleheader.

The Boll Weevils were held to three hits by Eagles pitcher Dominic Thibodeaux, singles by Bryce Stephens, David Hudson and Micah McLeod were ESCC’s only hits.

Brady Peddie coaxed two walks and Stephens and Hudson walked once apiece to account for all the Boll Weevils base runners.

Saturday’s nightcap was a whole different matter as Enterprise claimed a 13-10 win, despite making three errors; the Weevils needed all 13 hits and five bases-on-balls to hold off the Eagles for a 2-2 split in the season series.

In the nightcap, Enterprise scored three runs in the first inning and Coastal-North tied the score in the bottom half. Enterprise added three more runs in the second frame and the Eagles tied the score with three runs in the third.

The Weevils plated six runs in the fourth inning and one in the sixth, while holding the Eagles to a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Cam Williams and Caden Turrell had three hits apiece for ESCC; Williams was 3-for-3, with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs and Turrell was 3-for-4, with triple, a double, a single, three RBIs and a run scored.

Mac Danford homered, singled, walked, scored a run and drove in a run; and McLeod was 2-for-4, with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Stephens was 1-for-4, with a walk and two runs scored; Joey Garrett was 1-for-3, with a walk and a run scored; Caden Slappey went 1-for-5 and scored twice; Theron Hawkins walked and scored; and Michael Conder scored a run in the win.

Stephens, Danford, Williams (2), and Conder all stole bases.

On the mound, Stephens, Caleb Griffin and Bailey Shannon all saw action with Shannon notching the win for working 4.1 innings in which he allowed six hits and four runs, walked four and struck out three.

Griffin went 2.1 innings, was touched for four hits, and six runs, only one of which was earned; he walked one and struck out one.

Stephens pitched .1 of an inning and allowed no hits.

At the close of business Saturday, Wallace-Dothan (6-4, 18-12) and Bishop State (8-4, 19-13) were tied for the lead in the South Division.

Coastal-North (5-3, 17-9) was third, Chattahoochee Valley (7-5, 13-16) and Coastal-East (7-5, 11-19-1) were tied for fourth, Coastal-South (4-4, 12-14-1) and Enterprise (6-6, 12-14) were next, and L.B. Wallace (2-6, 10-17) and Wallace-Selma (1-11, 10-16) held the bottom two rungs with more than a month of the regular season remaining.

Enterprise travels to Phenix City to face Chattahoochee Valley Thursday and will host the Pirates in a doubleheader Saturday at noon.