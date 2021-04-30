Weevil baseball swept by Bishop State

Runs were few and far between for Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils who were quietly swept by the visiting Bishop State Community College Wildcats Thursday 4-2 and 9-2.

The Weevils scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s opener and didn’t plate another run until the fifth inning of the nightcap.

Enterprise managed a paltry five hits in the opener, with Cameron Williams’ double the only extra-base hit. Williams also walked, scored a run and had an RBI.

Bailey Shannon had ESCC’s other RBI.

Leadoff hitter Connor Purvis, Mac Danford and Jon Lewis had ESCC’s other hits.

Starting pitcher Elliott Baxter faced 28 Wildcats, allowed 10 hits and four runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings. Baxter walked two and struck out the same number before being replaced by Hunter Millican, who pitched the final 1.1 innings of perfect baseball.

Thursday’s nightcap saw ESCC garner 10 hits and two bases-on-balls but only two runs.

Carter Duke had three of Enterprise’s hits, a double and two singles and he scored one ESCC run.

Purvis had a pair of singles as did Brady Peddie, who also drew a walk.