Weevil basketball loses to Chattahoochee Valley

Fresh off a pair of South Division wins Monday in Andalusia, the Enterprise State Community College basketball teams had an opportunity to grab another pair of division wins at home Wednesday night against Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

“I just don’t know what happened to us tonight,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “I thought we’d turned the corner Monday and were headed in the right direction. I can’t explain what happened.”

WomenCVCC downed the ESCC Weevil Women 67-49 in a game that got away from Enterprise from the get-go, as the visiting Pirates broke out on top 10-0, led 22-10 at the end of the first period, 38-19 at halftime and 53-39 at the end of the third stanza.

Enterprise had more turnovers than points.

Somehow, Enterprise (2-8, 3-12) had three players score in double figures: Erin Johnson had 12 points, Jesslyn Culverhouse had 11 and Zaykeria Johnson had 10.

Enterprise is scheduled to host Coastal Alabama Community College-North (0-11, 1-16) Saturday at 2 p.m.