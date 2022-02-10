 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weevil basketball swept
The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women finished second to Coastal Alabama Community College-South Monday night, 56-54 in a basketball game played in Bay Minette.

Nada Mathews led ESCC with 12 points and Jesslyn Culverhouse added 10 as the Weevils fell to 4-13 overall, 3-9 in South Division games.

Bishop State (11-2, 16-8) continues leading the division with Chattahoochee Valley (8-5, 12-11), Coastal-South (5-8, 7-12) and Wallace-Selma (5-8, 6-12) ahead of Enterprise.

Despite having three players score in double figures, the ESCC Boll Weevils fell to 2-12, 4-17 with an 87-76 loss to the Sun Chiefs in men’s action.

Brydon Whitaker led the 7-man Weevils with 31 points Monday night; Jalen Gaston added 22 points and Hayes Floyd netted 11 in the loss.

After playing four games in February’s first week, the Weevils hosted Bishop State Thursday and will travel to Coastal Alabama-North Monday.

Chattahoochee Valley (12-3, 18-7) stands atop the South Division, with Coastal-South (11-4, 17-5), Wallace-Selma (8-6, 13-6) and Coastal-North (6-8, 8-14) ahead of Enterprise.

