Weevil teams fall short in Selma

“Selma is the best shooting team in the state and our game plan was to keep them below their 90+ points per game and we did that,” ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams said. “We lost at the end when we had a chance to take the lead.”

The Weevils missed six free throws in the game’s last two minutes.

“It’s really simple; teams have to make free throws to win close games,” Williams said. “We did most everything as we’d planned it but we just didn’t get the job done at the free throw line.”

Weevil WomenThe Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women, playing shorthanded much of the way, got off to a dismal start in the 2021-2022 basketball season, scoring only 63 points per game.

Thursday, the Weevils lost to Wallace State Community College-Selma 66-52.

The Weevil Women have a 1-6 South Division record and a 2-10 overall mark and Wallace improved to 4-6, 5-10.

Through their first 11 games, the Weevil Women were led in four key categories by five players: Jesslyn Culverhouse, Erin Johnson, Zaykeria Johnson, Jordyn Crews and Madison Grimsley.