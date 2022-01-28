Weevil teams fall short in Selma

An inspection of individual statistics through their first 14 games revealed some of the reasons, besides COVID-19 and grade problems, the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils were 3-11 overall, 1-6 in South Division games.
The Weevils averaged 71 points per game in the first 14 games but didn’t quite reach their average in a 76-70 loss Thursday night at Wallace State Community College-Selma.
On the season prior to Thursday’s loss, in four critical statistics, only four Weevils ranked among the state’s top 50 players:
Jalen Gaston led the state in 3-point percentage (51.6); Tiquale Taylor was 27th (tie) (33.3). They were the only two ESCC players in the Top 50.
In points per game, Gaston was seventh (17.1); Jaquan Kinsey was 10th (15.6). No other Weevil was in the Top 50.
Kinsey was fourth in rebounds per game (8.4); Gaston was 12th (6.8); and James Pouncy Jr. was 50th (3.9).
Gaston was sixth in field goal percentage (57.9); and Kinsey 37th (43.6).
Despite the numbers, Enterprise was fifth in South Division standings when the Weevils took the floor in Selma.
Gaston led ESCC with 34 points, Tiquale Taylor had 10 points and Brydon Whitaker had eight.
“Selma is the best shooting team in the state and our game plan was to keep them below their 90+ points per game and we did that,” ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams said. “We lost at the end when we had a chance to take the lead.”
The Weevils missed six free throws in the game’s last two minutes.
“It’s really simple; teams have to make free throws to win close games,” Williams said. “We did most everything as we’d planned it but we just didn’t get the job done at the free throw line.”
Weevil WomenThe Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women, playing shorthanded much of the way, got off to a dismal start in the 2021-2022 basketball season, scoring only 63 points per game.
Thursday, the Weevils lost to Wallace State Community College-Selma 66-52.
The Weevil Women have a 1-6 South Division record and a 2-10 overall mark and Wallace improved to 4-6, 5-10.
Through their first 11 games, the Weevil Women were led in four key categories by five players: Jesslyn Culverhouse, Erin Johnson, Zaykeria Johnson, Jordyn Crews and Madison Grimsley.
Culverhouse was third in the state in 3-point percentage (42.63); E. Johnson was sixth (35.4); and Z. Johnson was eighth (35.2).
In points per game, Culverhouse was sixth (14.1); Z. Johnson was 11th (11.7); and E. Johnson was 12th (11.5).
Rebounds per game saw Z. Johnson ranked 15th (6); Culverhouse was 18th (5.7); Crews was 39th (4.1); and Grimsley was 46th (3.8).
Culverhouse was 21st in the state in field goal percentage (41.4); E. Johnson was 26th (38.9); and Z. Johnson was 30th (36.6).
Thursday, Culverhouse and Joe Smith led ESCC with 15 points apiece.
“We came out flat and it looked like there was a lid on the rim in the first half,” said Enterprise coach Jeremaine Williams. “We played better in the second half but couldn’t catch up.
“Our problem was nobody wanted to shoot the basketball. We still have a chance to get into the state tournament but we’ve got to pick it up, like Joe did in Selma, in our scoring to take pressure off the one or two players doing most of the scoring.”