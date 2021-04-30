Weevil teams swept by Bishop State

Southpaw starting pitcher Trentin Barbee faced three Wildcats, two of them hit solo home runs.

Shannon then took the hill, worked 2.1 innings, allowed four hits, four earned runs, walked five and struck out four Wildcats before Tanner Bastings replaced him and worked .2 innings, walked three and allowed a run.

Millican followed Bastings and worked 3.0 innings in which he allowed one hit, one walk and two earned runs, while walking one and striking out three.

Zach Hansen allowed one hit in the seventh inning and got the final two outs.

Thirty-nine Wildcats came to the plate against the Weevils (13-26-1, 10-20).

The teams are scheduled to square off again in Mobile Saturday in ESCC’s final regular-season games.

Softball

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women generated only four runs while being swept by visiting Bishop State Community College’s Wildcats Thursday. Bishop won 6-2 and 11-2.

Facing South Division opponents with a shortage of players has been the story of ESCC’s 2021 season; the Weevils competed with only 14 players early in the season but had only nine most of April.