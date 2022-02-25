Weevil Women end season with a win

Despite a blowout 91-38 win over the visiting L.B. Wallace Community College Lady Saints on Homecoming Thursday night in Ray Lolley Gym, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women won’t be traveling to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama Community College Conference State Basketball Tournament next week.
Wallace-Selma’s 70-67 win against Alabama Coastal-South Thursday eliminated ESCC.
The Weevil Women finished their season 5-12 in South Division games, 7-15 overall.
Enterprise went out with a bang, led by Zaykeria Johnson’s 30 points that included seven 3-pointers.
Maddie Grimsley netted 12 points, Nakia Matthews added 11 and Erin Johnson scored 10.
Brandi Watson scored 8 points, Jesslyn Culverhouse and Jordan Crews had 7 points apiece, Joelyn Smith added 4 points and Michelle Neal added 2 as every ESCC player scored in the season finale.
Men lose
Enterprise’s Boll Weevils never got going, missed enough free throws to possibly win their fifth consecutive game and watched LBW’s Saints shoot mostly layups in a 77-62 win.
The Saints also forced turnovers all night and got almost every rebound at both ends of the court.
The Weevils drew within three points with less than five minutes to play, but LBW’s tenacious pressure defense, plus easy offensive baskets allowed the Saints to pull away at the end.
Enterprise (7-12, 8-17), ended the regular season in fourth place in the South Division and, despite Thursday’s loss, will face Shelton State (20-1, 26-4) Wednesday in the State Tournament.
“I told the guys after the game we really didn’t need to play like we did heading into the tournament against the No. 1 team from the North Division,” ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams said. “I do not know what happened to us but we didn’t play well at all.”
Celoui Louissaint scored 21 points and was the only ESCC player in double figures.