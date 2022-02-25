Weevil Women end season with a win

The Weevils drew within three points with less than five minutes to play, but LBW’s tenacious pressure defense, plus easy offensive baskets allowed the Saints to pull away at the end.

Enterprise (7-12, 8-17), ended the regular season in fourth place in the South Division and, despite Thursday’s loss, will face Shelton State (20-1, 26-4) Wednesday in the State Tournament.

“I told the guys after the game we really didn’t need to play like we did heading into the tournament against the No. 1 team from the North Division,” ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams said. “I do not know what happened to us but we didn’t play well at all.”

Celoui Louissaint scored 21 points and was the only ESCC player in double figures.