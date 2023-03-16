A slightly revamped schedule resulted in the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women and South Division rival Bishop State Community College Wildcats facing each other on consecutive days March 10-11.

Friday’s doubleheader was won by Bishop in Mobile; Enterprise was able to win the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at home to avoid back-to-back sweeps.

Bishop won Friday’s games, 9-1, 4-2, and Saturday’s first game, 7-4. Enterprise rebounded for a 10-2 win in Saturday’s nightcap.

In Friday’s opener, ESCC’s seven hits weren’t enough.

Rayleigh Thagard’s home run was Enterprise’s only extra base hit. Kara Cox, Zoe Veres, Kyleigh Coin, Allie Busbee, Bailey Jenkins, and Brooklyn O’Neal all singled but produced no runs.

Coin (L, 5-10) pitched a complete game, allowed nine hits, three earned runs, walked five, and struck out one Wildcat.

Bishop’s four-run sixth inning during Friday’ nightcap sealed ESCC’s 4-2 loss, despite the Weevils out-hitting the Wildcats, 8-6.

Cox, Busbee and Jenkins had two singles apiece as ESCC failed to get an extra-base hit. O’Neal and Coin had a single each in the loss.

Emily Mitchell and Busbee both scored for ESCC.

Maggie Furr (2-6) pitched a complete game for Enterprise, allowed one earned run, walked one, and struck out three.

Saturday splitIn Enterprise, Saturday’s first game saw the Weevils take a brief lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning; Bishop responded with a three-run outburst in the third frame to take the lead, which the Wildcats lost when ESCC scored a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the score, 3-3.

Bishop broke the tie with a run in the fourth, added cushion with three runs in the seventh, and then held on while Enterprise scored once in the seventh.

Veres homered, singled, walked, drove in a run, and scored three to lead the Weevils; Coin doubled and singled to account for all ESCC’s extra-base hits.

Allen singled and scored, Busbee singled, walked, and drove in a run; and Jenkins singled in Enterprise’s seven-hit attack.

Coin pitched a complete game, allowed six hits, one earned run, three walks, and struck out three Wildcats.

Enterprise snapped its six-game losing skein in Saturday’s 10-2 nightcap win that opened with a bang.

After Bishop plated a run in the first inning, ESCC exploded for five runs in the home half of the first.

Bishop got its final run of the game in the second inning, while Enterprise scored two runs in the second and third innings and one in the fifth for the run-limit win; Enterprise had 16 hits while Bishop had 11.

Two Weevils had three hits apiece, led by Lexie Glover, who homered, singled twice, walked, drove in a run, and scored four. Coin doubled, singled twice, drove in a run, and scored twice.

Veres homered, walked, drove in three runs, and scored two; Busbee doubled, singled, drove in a run, and scored one; and Aurlee Perkins singled twice and drove in a pair of runs.

Maddie Smith and Furr worked in the circle for ESCC and gave up an earned run apiece. Furr struck out three Wildcats in 4.2 innings pitched.

Enterprise (9-22, 2-6) was scheduled to play a doubleheader at Southern Union Tuesday and travels again Friday for two games against Wallace College-Hanceville, weather permitting.