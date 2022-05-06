Weevil Women lose at state

Ricky Adams

Welcome to Alabaster.

After a two-hour weather delay, the first inning of the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s appearance against the Southern Union Community College Lady Bison in the Alabama Community College Conference State Softball Tournament in the single-elimination round set a pattern for the blustery afternoon outing.

The Bison scored a pair of runs off a double and a home run to take a 2-0 lead in the first frame before the Weevils got a turn at the plate.

Southern Union never trailed and advanced to a second-round game against No. 3 nationally-ranked Wallace State-Hanceville after the 8-4 win that ended ESCC’s season.

Enterprise didn’t go quietly and scored twice in the first inning to tie the game on three hits, all after two were out.

Zoe Veres singled and moved ahead on a single by Jeci Taylor. Theresa Reynolds doubled to plate the runs. A Bison error helped the Enterprise attack.

Southern Union retook the lead with a solo homer in the top of the second and added two runs in the third on a home run; the Bison also had a double in the inning and two ESCC errors helped SU take a 5-2 lead.

As happened in the first inning, ESCC bats came alive after two outs were made in the third.

Singles by Veres, Glover and Reynolds produced a run, cutting the score to 5-3.

The Bison added a run in the fourth and led 6-3 at the end of five innings.

Enterprise threatened in the bottom of the fifth after Taylor reached on an error and quickly moved to third, but was curiously called out between third and home, leaving the score 6-3, where it remained into the bottom of the sixth when Enterprise plated its fourth run 6-4.

Then the Weevils saw their hopes of extending their season disappear as the Bison added two runs in the top of the seventh for an 8-4 lead.

Shelby Allen and Veres singled in the bottom of the seventh but were stranded when the game ended.

Veres had three hits and Allen and Reynolds had two apiece to pace ESCC; Sara Beth Long added a single.

The Weevils had 12 hits and SU had 11.

Sydney Arnett pitched her 28th complete game of the year and has been named to the All-Region Second Team and the All-ACCC South Team.

Enterprise ended its season 26-27 under first-year coach Clair Goodson, who was named South Division Coach of the Year.