 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weevil Women lose to CVCC Pirates

  • 0
escc logo

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women and Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s Pirates played all afternoon April 2 and combined to score eight runs in two South Division games, both won by CVCC 3-2, 2-1.

The Weevil Women started Saturday’s scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning but that was all they got from their 6-hit effort in the opener.

Enterprise led until CVCC scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the win.

Theresa Reynolds and Sydney Arnett had a double apiece for ESCC’s only extra base hits.

Leadoff hitter Shelby Allen and No. 2 batter Honor Slayback both singled and scored.

Zoe Veres and Bianca Potts added singles to the ESCC attack.

Reynolds and Lexie Glover drove in a run apiece in the loss and Sara Beth Long reached first on a walk.

Arnett pitched a complete-game, six-hitter; the sophomore allowed three runs (two earned), walked one and struck out one Pirate.

People are also reading…

CVCC scored first in the nightcap, with a run in the fifth inning, added another run in the sixth, and held ESCC to its only run, in the top of the sixth. Both teams had five hits.

Allen had three of Enterprise’s hits, a triple and two singles. Aspyn Sanchez and McKinzi Kent also had singles; Sanchez had the RBI.

Maddie Smith pitched the first 5.2 innings for the Weevil Women, allowed two runs, five hits and three walks; she struck out one Pirate.

Arnett got the final out and didn’t allow a baserunner.

Through games of April 2, Coastal Alabama-South (13-3, 28-11) leads the South Division, with CVCC (12-4, 28-16) in second place.

Wallace-Dothan (10-6, 26-12) is third, Bishop State (8-8, 14-26) and Coastal Alabama-North (8-8,13-28) are tied for fourth, ahead of L.B. Wallace (7-9, 10-26), ESCC (6-10, 17-23) and Coastal Alabama-East (0-16, 4-37).

The Weevil Women are idle this week and will return to action April 14 at Coastal Alabama-East.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weevils split with CVCC

Weevils split with CVCC

Enterprise State Community College split a key South Division doubleheader against Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City Thursday.

Weevils split baseball doubleheader

Weevils split baseball doubleheader

Three critical Enterprise State Community College infield errors in the early going of Saturday’s opening game, coupled with anemic hitting, h…

Weevil baseball splits

Weevil baseball splits

Despite hurling a 6-hit, 2-run complete game, Enterprise State Community College pitcher Logan Fleming was tagged with a 2-0 loss Saturday in …

Weevil Women swept

Weevil Women swept

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women travelled out of the South Division to play at Central Alabama Community College Tuesday and…

Weevil Women swept at home

Weevil Women swept at home

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women softballers had their losing streak extended to five games April 1, after being swept at hom…

ESCC baseball splits

ESCC baseball splits

The Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils ended a 3-3 week by splitting a doubleheader with South Division rival Wallace State Commu…

Weevils split with Coastal

Weevils split with Coastal

Turnabout is fair play in baseball, or at least it was Thursday afternoon when Enterprise State Community College and Coastal Alabama Communit…

Boll Weevils win Friday game

Boll Weevils win Friday game

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils feasted on Nunez Community College’s pitching, smashing 18 hits in a 13-4 win Friday afterno…

ESCC baseball swept by Bishop State

ESCC baseball swept by Bishop State

The old baseball doubleheader adage, “split on the road, sweep at home” was not in play for the entire Enterprise State Community College four…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert