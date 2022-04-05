Weevil Women lose to CVCC Pirates

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women and Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s Pirates played all afternoon April 2 and combined to score eight runs in two South Division games, both won by CVCC 3-2, 2-1.

The Weevil Women started Saturday’s scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning but that was all they got from their 6-hit effort in the opener.

Enterprise led until CVCC scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth for the win.

Theresa Reynolds and Sydney Arnett had a double apiece for ESCC’s only extra base hits.

Leadoff hitter Shelby Allen and No. 2 batter Honor Slayback both singled and scored.

Zoe Veres and Bianca Potts added singles to the ESCC attack.

Reynolds and Lexie Glover drove in a run apiece in the loss and Sara Beth Long reached first on a walk.

Arnett pitched a complete-game, six-hitter; the sophomore allowed three runs (two earned), walked one and struck out one Pirate.

CVCC scored first in the nightcap, with a run in the fifth inning, added another run in the sixth, and held ESCC to its only run, in the top of the sixth. Both teams had five hits.

Allen had three of Enterprise’s hits, a triple and two singles. Aspyn Sanchez and McKinzi Kent also had singles; Sanchez had the RBI.

Maddie Smith pitched the first 5.2 innings for the Weevil Women, allowed two runs, five hits and three walks; she struck out one Pirate.

Arnett got the final out and didn’t allow a baserunner.

Through games of April 2, Coastal Alabama-South (13-3, 28-11) leads the South Division, with CVCC (12-4, 28-16) in second place.

Wallace-Dothan (10-6, 26-12) is third, Bishop State (8-8, 14-26) and Coastal Alabama-North (8-8,13-28) are tied for fourth, ahead of L.B. Wallace (7-9, 10-26), ESCC (6-10, 17-23) and Coastal Alabama-East (0-16, 4-37).

The Weevil Women are idle this week and will return to action April 14 at Coastal Alabama-East.