Weevil Women split with Coastal

After sweeping Coastal Alabama Community College-East in Brewton April 13, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women had to wait a week to host the Warhawks as inclement weather delayed the rematch in Enterprise until April 20.

On Wednesday, the Weevil Women (9-11, 20-24) won the first game 6-2, but lost the second 6-4; the win was Coastal-East’s (1-23, 5-46) first South Division victory of the season.

Coastal scored first in Wednesday’s opening game, plating a run in the top of the second inning on a home run off ESCC pitcher Shelby Arnett, who also allowed a homer in the sixth inning; two hits were all the Warhawks managed against the sophomore hurler.

Arnett walked two Warhawks and struck out eight.

Meanwhile, Enterprise scored five runs in the second inning and one in the third on a total of seven hits, six walks and a hit batsman.

Leadoff hitter Shelby Allen had a pair of singles, a run scored and two RBIs; Honor Slayback was hit by a pitch, stole a base, walked and had a pair of runs batted in; and Zoe Veres had a double.

Lexie Glover drew two walks; Theresa Reynolds doubled and scored and later drew a walk; Arnett singled in a run, walked and scored twice; pinch-hitter Jewelionna Gonzalez singled; Aspyn Sanchez walked and scored; and Sara Beth Long had a sacrifice and a single.

Enterprise had its chances to win the nightcap.

Coastal opened the first inning with a lone run scored off ESCC starter Maddie Smith, but Enterprise answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.

Coastal added a run in the second and two in the third before Arnett came in to relieve Smith.

Offensively, Enterprise made the third out at the plate in two middle innings before tying the score with a pair of runs in the fifth.

The score remained tied until Coastal scored the winning runs in the eighth inning off Arnett, a two-run homer; Arnett allowed only two hits, walked three and struck out four in 5.1 innings in the circle.

Smith walked three and struck out five in the first 2.2 innings.

The Weevils scattered nine hits with Slayback getting three singles; she scored twice.

Reynolds had a pair of doubles, a walk and reached on an error; Allen had two singles, a sacrifice, a stolen base and two runs scored; Glover drew two walks; Long was hit by a pitch and doubled; and Bianca Potts had a single.

Pinch-hitter Emily Mitchell drew a walk.

The defensive play of the game was a diving, inning-ending catch by Sanchez in right centerfield that saved two runs.

Another defensive gem was a line drive Arnett caught in the circle to end an inning.

After Wednesday, the South Division was led by Coastal Alabama Community College-South (21-3, 37-12).

Enterprise hosted second-place George C. Wallace Community College-Dothan (14-6, 31-13) Thursday, and will face the Lady Govs on the road Saturday for the rematch, unless something changes.