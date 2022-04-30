Weevil Women split with Saints

Thursday afternoon was special on George Wallace Drive as Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women played their final home doubleheader of the 2022 regular season after recognizing the team’s sophomores, Harleigh Sims, Theresa Reynolds, Bianca Potts, McKinzi Kent, Aspyn Sanchez, Kelsie Hagood and Sydney Arnett in a pre-game ceremony.

The next two hours weren’t celebrated by ESCC as South Division rival L.B. Wallace Community College won the first game of the day’s doubleheader 6-4.

Arnett pitched a complete game for the Weevils, allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out eight Saints.

Five ESCC defensive miscues helped LBW claim the win.

The Saints scored two runs in the first inning but ESCC answered with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.

LBW tied the score in the second inning but the Weevils reclaimed the lead with a run in the third.

Wallace scored twice in the fifth inning and once in the seventh and held the Weevils scoreless the home team’s last four innings with bats in hand.

The game had started with promise as Shelby Allen drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning, stole second, then scored on Honor Slayback’s single; Slayback stole a base and scored on a single by Zoe Veres, who also stole a base and later scored.

Arnett singled and stole second but the first inning ended shortly thereafter; hopes of a sweep vanished as well as ESCC bats rested the balance of the game.

After the Weevils got three hits in the first inning, Lexie Glover’s homer in the third frame was the only other ESCC hit. Glover drew a walk late in the action.

After the break between games, Arnett returned to the circle for ESCC and allowed a pair of runs in the top of the first.

And then, the Weevils enjoyed a big game in their half of the first inning, scored 11 runs and cruised to a 13-3 win that evened ESCC’s South Division record at 13-13.

Enterprise almost batted around in the first inning … twice, with 17 Weevils stepping to the plate, all but three after two outs were made.

In total, Enterprise slammed 14 hits, drew five walks and had one batter hit by a pitch in the five-inning game.

Leadoff hitter Allen had two singles, stole a base and scored twice; Reynolds had three singles, a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI; and Veres was hit by a pitch, plating a run and later drew a walk.

The middle three batters in ESCC’s line-up were also productive.

Glover singled twice, walked, had two RBIs and scored two runs; Sanchez doubled, singled, walked, scored two runs and had an RBI; and Potts singled, walked, scored a run and drove in a pair.

The bottom third of the order also contributed Thursday.

Kent walked and scored, then singled home two teammates in her only two at-bats; Jeci Taylor reached on an LBW error and scored; and Sara Beth Long doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored twice.

Pinch-hitting, Emily Mitchell drew a walk and McKenzie Nichols singled.

Arnett again pitched a complete game for ESCC, allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out three.

The teams were scheduled for a regular-season-ending doubleheader in Andalusia Friday.