The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s softball team ended March in high gear by sweeping a South Division doubleheader against Chattahoochee Valley Community College, 5-1, 14-2, in Phenix City Friday, to improve to 5-9 in division play, 14-27 overall.

In the first game, the Weevil Women made the most of five hits, including home runs by Lexie Glover and Allie Busbee, and a double by Zoe Veres.

Glover earned an RBI and scored a run; Busbee had two RBIs and a run scored; and Veres also drew a walk.

Brooklyn O’Neal singled and scored, and Kyleigh Coin added a single to the ESCC attack.

Coin pitched a complete-game, three-hitter; she walked four and struck out nine.

In the 14-2 nightcap win, Busbee led the Enterprise charge with four hits, a homer and three singles, which produced six RBIs and two runs scored.

Kara Cox was the other Weevil with multiple hits; Cox had two singles and scored three runs.

Emily Suchan’s home run produced three RBIs and a run scored; and Bailey Jenkins’ double yielded two RBIs and a run scored.

Shelby Allen singled home a run; Veres singled, walked twice and scored two runs; Glover singled, walked and scored three runs; and Rayleigh Thagard singled, walked and scored a run.

Jenkins singled, scored a run and drove in two; and Aurlee Perkins singled and scored in the barrage.

Maggie Furr pitched a complete-game, seven-hitter to seal the sweep.

To make matters even better, the Weevils swept the Lady Pirates, 8-4, 11-8, Sunday afternoon, beginning April 7-9 in South Division games, 16-27, overall, which puts ESCC in sixth place with a month left in the season.

The South Division is currently led by Bishop State Community College (12-4, 24-22).

Veres had the loudest bat in Sunday’s first game; her home run, single and walk produced two RBIs and a run scored; Allen’s triple and single yielded three RBIs and a run scored.

Coin had a pair of singles and an RBI; Cox singled home a run and scored once; and Thagard singled and scored, as did O’Neal.

Coin pitched the complete 7.0 game, allowed three hits, four runs (two earned), walked nine and struck out two Lady Pirates.

A seven-run sixth inning made the difference in ESCC’s 11-8 nightcap victory that saw Furr and Coin work from the circle.

Furr allowed nine hits, two walks and eight earned runs in 6.0 innings; Coin retired the side in her inning’s work.

CVCC scored a pair of runs in the first inning and ESCC knotted the score with single runs in the second and third innings.

The Lady Pirates reclaimed the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth inning; Enterprise answered with two runs in the home half of the inning.

The visitors extended their lead to 8-4, with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth frame, then saw hopes of a win vanish in ESCC’s seven-run outburst.

Coin provided three hits, including two home runs, three runs scored and two RBIs to lead ESCC’s total of 14 hits.

Glover also homered, plating two runs and scoring one; and Veres doubled, singled, walked, scored a run and drove in one.

Allen singled and scored twice; and Perkins singled twice, scored a run and had an RBI.

Busbee doubled and scored; Thagard doubled and walked; Zoe Batton singled home two teammates; and O’Neal singled and drew a walk in the win.

ESCC has two doubleheaders against Coastal Alabama Community College-East scheduled this week, weather permitting.