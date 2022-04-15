Weevil Women sweep

Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women’s doubleheader in Brewton against the Coastal Alabama Community College-East Warhawks was played Wednesday, a day earlier than originally scheduled, due to a threat of thunderstorms Thursday.

Enterprise scored early and often and swept the day 13-0, 18-9.

The Weevil Women scored three runs in each of the opener’s first three innings and added four runs in the fourth frame of the mercy-rule game, and did all that off only five hits. Enterprise also drew 12 walks.

Zoe Veres doubled, walked, scored a run and had four RBIs; Emily Suchan doubled and plated a run; Theresa Reynolds singled and walked twice; Aspyn Sanchez singled, scored and drove in two runs; and Mckenzie Nicholas singled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Shelby Allen walked three times and scored three runs; Honor Slayback walked three times and scored twice; and Lexie Glover walked and had an RBI.

Meanwhile, Sydney Arnett pitched a complete game gem in which she allowed only one hit and one walk and struck out six Warhawks.

Enterprise’s bats really caught fire in the nightcap, mashing 18 hits, and the Weevils took advantage of nine Coastal-East errors.

Oddly, Enterprise only drew one walk after registering 12 in the first game.

ESCC scored four runs to open the second game, only to see the Warhawks score for the first time on the day with four runs in the bottom of the nightcap’s first inning.

The Weevils reclaimed the lead with a four-run second inning; the Warhawks answered with two runs in the bottom half.

Enterprise added a run in the third frame, two in the fourth and seven in the sixth inning.

Coastal scored its final three runs in the fourth stanza.

Enterprise hitters were relentless at the plate.

Glover homered, singled twice, drove in a run and scored four times and Veres homered, doubled, scored three runs and drove in four teammates.

Slayback doubled, singled twice, scored two runs, walked and drove in four runs; Bianca Potts doubled, singled twice and plated three runs; and Reynolds singled twice and scored three times.

Sanchez singled home two runs and Emily Mitchell singled home two runs and scored once.

Maddie Smith started in the circle for Enterprise but got only two outs and after allowing five hits and four earned runs, Arnett replaced her.

Arnett surrendered five earned runs, allowed four hits and four walks and struck out four in the final 5.1 innings.

Through Wednesday’s games, Coastal-South led the South Division with a 17-3 record.

Chattahoochee Valley (15-5), Wallace-Dothan (14-6); Coastal-North (9-9); and Bishop State (10-12) rank ahead of Enterprise State (8-10).

L. B. Wallace (7-13) and Coastal-East (0-22) hold the final two slots.

Enterprise hosts Coastal-East in a Saturday doubleheader rematch scheduled for 1 p.m.