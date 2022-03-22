 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weevil Women sweep

escc logo

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women took advantage of an early spring, windy Monday afternoon to sweep a doubleheader from the visiting Andrew College Fighting Tigers, 3-1, 8-0.

The Weevils broke on top of the visitors early in Monday’s opening game and never trailed in the three hours, 10 minutes it took to play the doubleheader.

Enterprise scored a run in the bottom of the first inning of the opener and added two runs in the home half of the fourth after Andrew had scored its only run of the day.

Leadoff hitter Shelby Allen, who singled and scored the first run of the opener, added another single to the 8-hit attack.

Bianca Potts doubled, singled and walked; Sara Beth Long tripled, drove in a run, walked and scored a run; Lexie Glover singled, drove in a run and walked; Zoe Veres singled; and Honor Slayback singled home a run.

Meanwhile, ESCC sophomore pitcher Sydney Arnett twirled a five-hit, four-strikeout, complete game.

Freshman Maddie Smith pitched another gem in the nightcap, allowing only three hits, while walking four and striking out a Tiger in a complete-game effort.

At the plate, the Weevils were vicious, drilling 15 hits, with Allen collecting a triple and two singles. She also stole a base and drove in a pair of runs.

Aspyn Sanchez also had three hits, all singles, an RBI and two runs scored; and Long went 3-for-3, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.

Potts singled twice and scored a run.

Enterprise scored a run in the first inning, two in the second, one in the fifth and four in the sixth. There was no seventh inning.

Theresa Reynolds singled home an ESCC run; Veres singled and drew two bases-on-balls; Glover singled and scored; and Slayback singled, walked twice and plated two runs.

Enterprise improved to 14-16 overall with the non-division sweep.

In South Division standings, Coastal Alabama-South currently holds first place with a 9-3 division record.

Bishop State (8-4) is second, followed by Coastal Alabama-North (4-2), Wallace-Dothan (4-4), Chattahoochee Valley (3-3), ESCC (3-5), L.B. Wallace (3-5) and Coastal Alabama-East (0-8).

Enterprise returns to division play Thursday at Coastal Alabama-North and is scheduled to host the Eagles Saturday in a doubleheader.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. unless something happens.

