Weevil Women swept at home

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women softballers had their losing streak extended to five games April 1, after being swept at home by South Division rival Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

The Weevil Women were shut out 7-0 in Friday’s opener and lost a heartbreaker 7-6 in the nightcap.

The visiting Pirates scored three times in both the first and second innings and added a lone run in the fifth for the win in the opener.

ESCC’s Sydney Arnett pitched a complete game, allowed eight hits, walked three, hit one batter and struck out five in the loss.

Arnett’s single was one of only four hits for Enterprise; Bianca Potts doubled and Zoe Veres and Aspyn Sanchez added a single apiece.

Theresa Reynolds and Sara Beth Williams both drew walks and Lexie Glover reached first after being hit by a pitch.

Close didn’t count in the nightcap as the Weevils had the tying runner thrown out at third base in the sixth inning, in a game that ended an inning later when an ESCC runner was thrown out at the plate trying to score the tying run from third base, on a fly out to right field.

CVCC scored twice in the first inning but the Weevils battled back and knotted the score in the second, then took the lead when they scored two runs in the third frame.

The Pirates countered with a 3-run fourth inning; the Weevils responded with two scores in the home half of the fourth.

CVCC added two runs in the fifth and that was the end of scoring in the 7-6 game.

Maddie Smith pitched a complete game for Enterprise and was touched for 10 hits and five walks; she hit one batter and struck out five.

Enterprise got 12 hits and drew a walk but fell short of a win.

Sanchez doubled twice, added a single and scored a run, and Potts doubled twice, scored a run and had two RBIs.

Honor Slayback went 3-for-3, was hit by a pitch and scored a run; McKinzi Kent singled twice and drove in a run; Glover walked and scored, singled in a run and stole a base; and Shelby Allen singled.

Reynolds walked, scored a run and had a sacrifice and Veres also had a sacrifice.

Enterprise and CVCC played a doubleheader April 2 in Phenix City.