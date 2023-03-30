After opening their four-game series with Coastal Alabama Community College-North with an extra-inning, 6-5 win Thursday, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women lost Thursday’s nightcap 10-3, setting up a doubleheader played in Monroeville.

The Weevils should have stayed home; they were swept, 8-0, 7-3.

In the 5-inning first game, Coastal plated all the runs it would need with two runs in the bottom of the first inning; the Eagles scored three runs in the second, two in the third, and one in the fifth to end the game.

Coastal had nine hits in support of pitcher Emily Phillips, who pitched a no-hitter, walked one, and struck out seven Weevil Women.

Kayleigh Corn started in the circle for ESCC and pitched 2.1 innings and took the loss. Maggie Furr pitched the remainder of the abbreviated game. In the nightcap, Enterprise got eight hits, five coming against Phillips, and drew three walks. Coastal had 11 hits, two doubles, and nine singles.

Enterprise scored two runs in the first inning and one in the sixth; Coastal scored once in the second inning, twice in the fourth, four times in the fifth, and cruised to the win.

For ESCC, Shelby Allen’s two singles produced one run; Coin’s double, single, and walk produced another run, and Lexie Glover’s double yielded a third run.

Emily Mitchell had two singles and an RBI. Zoe Batton had the other ESCC hit.

Furr, ESCC’s starting pitcher, worked 4.1 innings and was tagged with the loss. Aurlee Perkins pitched the rest of the game.