Related to this story

Most Popular

Weevils swept in Monroeville

Weevils swept in Monroeville

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils got eight hits but didn’t figure out what to do with them in the first game of a South Divis…

ESCC sweeps softball doubleheader

ESCC sweeps softball doubleheader

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women stepped out of South Division play on the road Tuesday and claimed a doubleheader sweep agai…

ESCC baseball swept in Selma

ESCC baseball swept in Selma

For some reason, facing quality South Division pitching, playing on cold, windy days and possibly some mysterious force, something has chilled…