Weevil Women swept
Weevil Women swept

As of last Friday, remove Northwest Florida State College (formerly Okaloosa-Walton) (19-4), Gulf Coast College (16-4) and Chipola College (18-2) from Enterprise State Community College’s February softball schedule and the Weevil Women had 7 fewer losses and stood 8-3 against the likes of Thomas University, Andrew College, Lake Land College, Georgia Military College and Bevill State.

But the Weevil Women, who were scheduled to play at Shelton State Community College Monday in Tuscaloosa, might not be as ready for South Division games to start with a doubleheader Thursday at Coastal Alabama Community College-South in Bay Minette had they not faced such an early rigorous schedule.

Weevil Women

swept FridayThe NWFSC Raiders made a foray onto the ESCC softball diamond, won a couple of games and knew they’d been in a fight by the time they loaded onto the team bus and headed home to Niceville Friday.

In the day’s first game, singles by Theresa Reynolds and Bailey Jenkins were the only Enterprise hits in a 30-0 loss.

Sydney Arnett pitched the entire game for the Weevil Women.

In the nightcap, the Raiders claimed a 9-1 win by holding the Weevil Women to 6 hits.

Catcher Emily Suchan led ESCC with a double, a single and an RBI.

Sara Beth Long singled, walked and scored ESCC’s only run. Reynolds, Aspyn Sanchez and Lexie Glover all doubled.

Maddie Smith pitched the first 6.0 innings for Enterprise and was tagged with the loss. Carly David pitched the last inning.

Enterprise will host Coastal-South Saturday for a doubleheader scheduled for a 1 p.m. first pitch.

