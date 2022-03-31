Weevil Women swept

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women travelled out of the South Division to play at Central Alabama Community College Tuesday and ended the day on the short end of a doubleheader.

Enterprise suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 loss in Tuesday’s first game as Sidney Arnett pitched a 5-hitter, walked two and struck out three.

The Weevils got seven hits and drew two walks and scored their only run in the third after Central scored its first run in the bottom of the first.

Central scored the winning run in the home half of the seventh inning.

For ESCC, Shelby Allen and Honor Slayback had a pair of hits each.

Emily Mitchell’s double was ESCC’s only extra base hit.

Aspyn Sanchez and Zoe Veres added singles to account for all Enterprise’s hits.

Sara Beth Long walked and scored ESCC’s run; Theresa Reynolds got the RBI.

In the nightcap, Enterprise was held to two hits, singles by Allen and Sanchez, in a 5-inning, 9-1 loss. Veres plated Allen for ESCC’s run.

Lexie Glover walked and was the only other Enterprise runner.

Maddie Smith and Carley David combined to allow 10 hits, including three homers, and seven earned runs as Central scored in every inning, including four runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

Enterprise returned to South Division play Thursday against Chattahoochee Valley.