Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women won their third consecutive game and evened their home record at 5-5 by downing Andrew College, 88-83, Monday night in non-division play.

Enterprise (5-12, 6-14) has trips to Wallace-Selma Thursday, Coastal Alabama-South Saturday and L. B. Wallace Tuesday remaining in the regular season.

Enterprise native Jaida Gosha led ESCC with 35 points Monday; the freshman has been averaging 16 points per game.

Amyiyah Rollins added 30 points; the freshman from Dothan has averaged 21.8 points playing 58 minutes per game.

Zaykeria Johnson netted 13 points after averaging 18.2 points-per-game. She is a sophomore from Ariton.

Men’s game

The ESCC Boll Weevils fell to 6-14 in South Division standings, 8-19, overall, Monday with a 98-82 loss to Marion Military Institute.

The Weevils led, 24-22, midway through the first half but the game turned shortly thereafter in favor of the visiting Tigers, who took advantage of 19 turnovers and 15 missed layups by the Weevils and cruised to victory.

Marion (11-8, 16-10) is ranked fourth In the South Division, behind Coastal Alabama-North (16-4, 21-7), Coastal Alabama-South (15-5, 19-8) and Chattahoochee Valley (14-6, 21-7).

Enterprise, ranked seventh in the eight-team South Division, travels to Wallace-Selma Thursday and L. B. Wallace Tuesday to end the regular season.