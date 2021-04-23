Weevils fall to CACC-N in division doubleheader

Harleigh Sims had a big day at the plate Thursday afternoon as the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women hosted Coastal Alabama Community College-North in a South Division doubleheader.

Sims homered and landed an RBI double, driving in both ESCC runs in the first game, a 14-2 loss to the Eagles, and in the nightcap, Sims homered and was hit by a pitch in the 14-5 setback.

Kelsie Hagood’s double was the only other Enterprise hit in Thursday’s opener.

Enterprise won only two of 11 innings played in both games combined Thursday and began the final four doubleheaders of the 2021 season with only nine players available to play due to COVID-19 and injuries.

After CACC-N scored a run in the first inning of the nightcap, ESCC’s Aspyn Sanchez drew a one-out walk to open the home half of the inning. Theresa Reynolds followed with a double.

A force-out and an error allowed both Weevils to score.

In ESCC’s other winning inning, the third, Sims’ homer was followed by a single by Sanchez and back-to-back doubles from Theresa Reynolds and Bianca Potts that led to three runs.