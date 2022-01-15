Weevils split at Bishop State

Two nights after a South Division win, the Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women lost to Bishop State Community College in Mobile 80-64 Thursday night to fall to 1-4 in South Division games, 2-8 overall.

Bishop State (3-2, 8-8) is second in the division behind Chattahoochee Valley (4-2, 8-8) in the early stages of South Division regular-season play.

Jesslyn Culverhouse led the Weevil Women with 14 points; Erin Johnson had 10.

Thursday’s trip to Mobile resulted in a 72-70 win for the ESCC men, who improved to 1-5 in South Division play, 3-10 overall.

Celoui Louissaint led Enterprise with 18 points; Jalen Gaston had 17.

The Weevils had plenty of time to celebrate the win on the way home.

Immediately after the game, bus problems delayed the team’s departure from the Bishop campus until 1 a.m. Friday.

A few miles away, before the team got away from Mobile, the bus broke down again, this time on the side of the road.

Long story short, the team arrived at ESCC at 6:15 a.m.