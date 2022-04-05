Weevils split baseball doubleheader

Three critical Enterprise State Community College infield errors in the early going of Saturday’s opening game, coupled with anemic hitting, handed the visiting Chattahoochee Valley Community College Pirates a 9-2 win.

ESCC’s Bryce Stephens pitched the first five innings and took the loss after allowing seven runs off six hits, three walks and two wild pitches.

CVCC scored three runs in the first inning and two each in the second, third and sixth frames, and allowed Enterprise a run in the bottom of the first and the second in the bottom of the third.

Maddux Herring came on to pitch in the top of the sixth for ESCC, allowed three hits and walked two and Nash Evans closed the game in the seventh inning.

ESCC’s leadoff hitter, Mac Danford, led the Enterprise attack with a double, two singles, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Brady Peddie singled twice; Cam Williams doubled, drove in a run and drew a walk; and Michael Conder singled.

Enterprise, after splitting a doubleheader in Phenix City against CVCC earlier in the week, bounced back for a 7-6 win that went down to the wire in Saturday’s nightcap for another split.

ESCC starter Logan Fleming pitched 6.2 innings and took the win, before Caleb Griffin came on to get the final, scary out.

Fleming gave up seven hits, struck out one, walked one, hit two batters and had a wild pitch; the Weevils committed two errors with Fleming on the hill.

Griffin entered with two outs and two runners on base in the seventh and allowed one hit before retiring the final Pirate.

The game ended with a tag out of the tying run at second base seconds after CVCC had plated its sixth run.

To open the game, Enterprise scored first with two runs in the first inning, fell behind, 4-2, in the top of the second but knotted the score, 4-4, in the home half of the second.

Enterprise edged ahead with a run in the fourth frame; CVCC tied the score again in the fifth, before the Weevils took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Williams, batting cleanup, had three singles, two RBIs and a run scored

Danford doubled and scored in his first at-bat, then singled to drive in a run in his third trip to the plate.

Micah McLeod singled and stole a base, walked, singled and scored a run; Michael Conder had two singles, two RBIs and a run scored; Stephens singled, stole a base and had a sacrifice; David Hudson singled and scored; and Zach Hansen, batting ninth, doubled, scored and was hit by a pitch.

Joey Garrett’s sacrifice plated a run.

At the end of business Saturday, Wallace-Dothan (10-6, 20-14) led the South Division, with Coastal Alabama-North (7-5, 19-11) and Coastal Alabama-South (7-5, 17-15-1) tied for second place.

Bishop State (9-7, 20-16), CVCC (9-7, 15-18) and Coastal Alabama-East (9-7, 13-21-1) are in a logjam behind the top three teams.

Enterprise (8-8, 14-16) is next, followed by L.B. Wallace (4-8, 12-19) and Wallace-Selma (1-11, 11-20) in the final two spots.

Enterprise is idle until Thursday, April 14, when the Weevils host Coastal Alabama-East, unless there are changes made.