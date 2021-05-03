Weevils split final doubleheaders

Softball loses 8-2, rebounds to win 12-9

Nobody in the Alabama Community College Conference knew if there’d be a 2021 season in any sport; the threat of COVID-19 striking without warning kept every team in every sport on shaky ground.

COVID-19 and attrition took their toll on the Enterprise State Community College athletic department with only the baseball team having its roster close to intact almost all season.

Both ESCC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams played games with only two players on the bench and suffered through losing seasons.

And then there’s Enterprise’s softball team that had 14 players when games started February 2, with a pair of wins in Marion against Judson College, and, thanks to COVID-19, nine when games ended with a 12-9 victory in the second game of a doubleheader against Bishop State Community College in Mobile Saturday.

The Weevil Women managed to win only six games overall between opening and closing curtains to end the season 9-31 overall, 2-24 in South Division games.