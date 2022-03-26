Weevils split with Coastal

Turnabout is fair play in baseball, or at least it was Thursday afternoon when Enterprise State Community College and Coastal Alabama Community College-North split a doubleheader on the ESCC diamond.

Coastal won the first game 11-4 and Enterprise took a 12-2, 6-inning win in the nightcap.

Enterprise’s Game 1 starting pitcher, Joey Garrett, pitched six innings, allowed four hits, walked five, struck out three, hit two batters and surrendered eight runs.

But Garrett was victimized mostly by seven fielding errors in the infield.

Zach Hansen pitched the final inning and gave up three runs on three hits by the Eagles.

ESCC pitchers got little support offensively; Boll Weevil hitters, like Coastal-North’s, got seven hits.

Enterprise leadoff hitter Mac Danford doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored one; Bryce Stephens singled, walked twice, stole a base and drove in a run; and Caden Slappey singled in a run.

Micah McLeod singled, scored and reached first on a dropped third strike late in the game; Brady Peddie singled, walked and scored two runs; and Cam Williams had an RBI single.

Coastal-North scored a run in the second inning, two apiece in the third and fourth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh, while the Weevils scored twice in the second frame and once each in the sixth and seventh.

Then in Game 2, the day’s turnabout set in; the sun finally came out and the wind and ESCC bats heated up in somewhat of a mirror image of the first game.

Coastal-North again scored a run in the top of the second inning, after having fallen behind when ESCC scored three runs in the first.

The Eagles got their only other run in the fifth, while the Weevils added a pair of runs in the fifth frame and a game-ending seven in the home half of the sixth and final mercy-rule inning.

Carter Clark pitched for Enterprise and held the visitors to four hits and two walks, while striking out eight Eagles. The Weevils made two errors.

All nine Enterprise hitters reached base.

Slappey’s bat was on fire with a double and two singles that produced two RBIs and a run scored; Danford doubled, singled and scored two runs; McLeod singled twice, drove in a run and scored twice; and Stephens singled twice, had a sacrifice and scored a run.

Williams doubled, walked, stole a base and scored a run; Caden Turrell had a bunt single, stole a base and scored; Peddie doubled, had two RBIs and scored; Cade Watson singled, walked and scored twice; and David Hudson had an RBI and drew a walk.

Currently, Wallace-Dothan (7-3, 17-11) and Coastal Alabama-East (7-3, 11-17-1) lead the South Division.

Coastal Alabama-North (4-2, 16-8), Bishop State (6-4, 17-13), Coastal-South (4-4, 11-13-1), Enterprise State (5-5, 11-13), Chattahoochee Valley (5-5, 11-16), L.B. Wallace (1-5, 9-16) and Wallace-Selma (1-9, 10-14) are still jockeying for position in division standings with a month to go in the regular season.

After a scheduled rematch against Coastal-North in Monroeville Saturday, the Weevils travel to face Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City Thursday.