Weevils split with CVCC

Enterprise State Community College split a key South Division doubleheader against Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City Thursday.

ESCC’s Boll Weevils won the opener 13-8 by making the most of 13 hits and eight walks against the Pirates.

CVCC scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning and held the lead until the Weevils exploded for seven runs in the third.

The Pirates scored their second run in the third, added three runs in the fourth frame and three more in the seventh.

Enterprise scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings and plated four in the seventh for the win.

Mac Danford and Caden Turrell led the Enterprise attack with three hits apiece.

Danford had a double, two singles, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored; Turrell doubled, singled twice, scored a run and drove in two.

Micah McLeod and Michael Conder both added two hits to the win.

McLeod singled twice, walked, scored a run and drove in three runs; and Conder doubled, singled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI.

Cam Williams doubled, walked, scored a run and had two RBIs; Cade Watson added a single and two runs scored; and David Hudson also singled and scored twice.

Joey Garrett pitched 6.0 innings and was the winning ESCC pitcher on an afternoon he allowed eight hits, eight runs (five earned), walked four and struck out two.

Zach Hansen allowed one hit in the inning he pitched.

Enterprise bats cooled off in the nightcap; five ESCC hits weren’t enough in a 6-2 loss.

CVCC scored a run in the first inning, one in the third and four in the fifth, while allowing ESCC one run in the second and another in the seventh.

Danford was the only Weevil with two hits, both singles.

Conder’s double produced an RBI; Williams singled and scored; and Watson singled and walked twice.

Trevor McCully walked and scored.

Carter Clark started on the mound for the Weevils, pitched 3.1 innings, was touched for nine hits and six runs (five earned); Clark walked one batter and struck out one before Elliott Baxter came on in relief.

Baxter pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowed two hits and struck out three.

The teams played a doubleheader at ESCC April 2.

After Thursday’s games throughout the South Division, Coastal Alabama-North (7-3) held first place by a game over Coastal-South (6-4).

Wallace-Dothan (8-6) Bishop State (8-6) and CVCC (8-6) were tied for third; Enterprise (7-7) and Coastal-East (7-7) were tied for sixth; L.B. Wallace (4-6) and Wallace-Selma (1-11) held the bottom two rungs with a month left in the regular season.