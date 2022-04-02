 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weevils split with CVCC

  • 0
escc logo

Enterprise State Community College split a key South Division doubleheader against Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City Thursday.

ESCC’s Boll Weevils won the opener 13-8 by making the most of 13 hits and eight walks against the Pirates.

CVCC scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning and held the lead until the Weevils exploded for seven runs in the third.

The Pirates scored their second run in the third, added three runs in the fourth frame and three more in the seventh.

Enterprise scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings and plated four in the seventh for the win.

Mac Danford and Caden Turrell led the Enterprise attack with three hits apiece.

Danford had a double, two singles, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored; Turrell doubled, singled twice, scored a run and drove in two.

Micah McLeod and Michael Conder both added two hits to the win.

People are also reading…

McLeod singled twice, walked, scored a run and drove in three runs; and Conder doubled, singled, walked, scored a run and had an RBI.

Cam Williams doubled, walked, scored a run and had two RBIs; Cade Watson added a single and two runs scored; and David Hudson also singled and scored twice.

Joey Garrett pitched 6.0 innings and was the winning ESCC pitcher on an afternoon he allowed eight hits, eight runs (five earned), walked four and struck out two.

Zach Hansen allowed one hit in the inning he pitched.

Enterprise bats cooled off in the nightcap; five ESCC hits weren’t enough in a 6-2 loss.

CVCC scored a run in the first inning, one in the third and four in the fifth, while allowing ESCC one run in the second and another in the seventh.

Danford was the only Weevil with two hits, both singles.

Conder’s double produced an RBI; Williams singled and scored; and Watson singled and walked twice.

Trevor McCully walked and scored.

Carter Clark started on the mound for the Weevils, pitched 3.1 innings, was touched for nine hits and six runs (five earned); Clark walked one batter and struck out one before Elliott Baxter came on in relief.

Baxter pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowed two hits and struck out three.

The teams played a doubleheader at ESCC April 2.

After Thursday’s games throughout the South Division, Coastal Alabama-North (7-3) held first place by a game over Coastal-South (6-4).

Wallace-Dothan (8-6) Bishop State (8-6) and CVCC (8-6) were tied for third; Enterprise (7-7) and Coastal-East (7-7) were tied for sixth; L.B. Wallace (4-6) and Wallace-Selma (1-11) held the bottom two rungs with a month left in the regular season.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weevil baseball splits

Weevil baseball splits

Despite hurling a 6-hit, 2-run complete game, Enterprise State Community College pitcher Logan Fleming was tagged with a 2-0 loss Saturday in …

Weevils split with Coastal

Weevils split with Coastal

Turnabout is fair play in baseball, or at least it was Thursday afternoon when Enterprise State Community College and Coastal Alabama Communit…

Weevil Women swept

Weevil Women swept

Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women travelled out of the South Division to play at Central Alabama Community College Tuesday and…

EHS golf wins tournament

EHS golf wins tournament

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team hit veteran coach Rex Bynum’s long-standing magic number of 300 and it allowed the Wildcats to defe…

EHS golf finishes eighth

EHS golf finishes eighth

Enterprise High School’s boys’ golf team finished in the middle of the 16-team pack in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament played on …

Weevil Women sweep

Weevil Women sweep

The Enterprise State Community College Weevil Women took advantage of an early spring, windy Monday afternoon to sweep a doubleheader from the…

Boll Weevils sweep doubleheader

Boll Weevils sweep doubleheader

Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on the road against Wallace Community College-Selma by sweeping…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert