Weevils sweep LBW

Close doesn’t usually count in baseball, or it didn’t for the Enterprise State Community College Boll Weevils Thursday afternoon in Andalusia as the L.B. Wallace Saints swept a critical doubleheader 8-7, 2-1. Close did count Saturday as the Weevils recovered in fine fettle and swept LBW in a more critical doubleheader 3-2, 5-1 at ESCC.

In Saturday’s first game, Cam Williams smashed a home run, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run; Bryce Stephens went 2-for-4 with a run scored; and Caden Turrell was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Zach Hansen doubled in a run and Joey Garrett, Carter Clark and David Hudson all singled.

Levi Clark pitched a complete-game, nine-hitter, walked three and struck out three Saints.

In the nightcap, Logan Fleming started on the mound and earned the win for ESCC; Fleming allowed seven hits, walked five and struck out three in six innings before being replaced by Blake Holman, who pitched the seventh frame and struck out one.

Enterprise used eight hits and drew two walks to produce its five runs.

Hansen homered, singled, scored a run and produced three RBIs and Mac Danford tripled, drove in a run and scored one.

Caden Turrell was 2-for-3 with a run scored; Garrett was 1-for-3 with an RBI; Williams was 1-for-3 with a run scored; and Hudson went 1-for-2.

After Saturday’s wins, the Weevils remain alive in their quest for a playoff spot in the tightly-bunched South Division, which through April 30, stood: Chattahoochee Valley (22-10), Coastal Alabama-North (17-9), Wallace-Dothan (17-11), Coastal Alabama-South (16-12), LBW (14-14), Bishop (13-15), Coastal Alabama-East (12-14), ESCC (12-16) and Wallace-Selma (3-25).

The Weevils host Coastal Alabama-South Thursday in a doubleheader scheduled to begin at noon. The teams will play again Saturday at Coastal-South in the last games of the regular season.