Enterprise State Community College’s Boll Weevils got eight hits but didn’t figure out what to do with them in the first game of a South Division doubleheader in Monroeville March 23.

Division-leading Coastal Alabama Community College-North’s Eagles also got eight hits but knew exactly what to do with theirs.

Coastal won, 7-0.

ESCC’s Jason Roberts and Ryles Burch got a pair of singles apiece, Caden Slappey and Michael Conder both singled and walked, Russell Allen singled, and Josh Neutze walked to account for all ESCC’s baserunners.

George Dobkowski (L, 1-2), in 2.2 innings on the mound for the Weevils, surrendered four hits, five runs (three earned), walked two and struck out two.

Braydon Harvin pitched 2.1 innings of four-hit, two-run ball; he also walked a batter. Theron Hawkins walked one batter in an otherwise spotless inning of work.

In the nightcap, the Eagles needed all 12 of their hits in a 10-8 win which extended ESCC’s losing streak to five games.

Coastal scored three runs in the first inning, six in the third and one in the sixth. ESCC scored twice in the third inning and three each in the fifth and sixth innings.

For Enterprise, seven hits and eight walks weren’t quite enough to split the day’s games.

David Hudson homered, walked twice, drove in three runs and scored one to lead the Weevils.

Slappey was the only Weevil with more than one hit; he had two singles, scored a run and drove in one.

Roberts doubled, walked, scored two runs and drove in three; Blayne McDaniel doubled, walked and scored twice; and Conder doubled, drew two walks and scored two runs.

Will Powell singled and drove in a run and Neutze drew a walk.

On the mound, Joey Garrett (L, 1-1), worked 2.1 innings, surrendered eight hits, eight earned runs, hit two batters, walked one and struck out two of the 18 Eagles he faced.

Sam Bennett allowed two hits and struck out one batter in 2.0 innings of work; T.J. Martin gave up two hits, a walk and a run in a third of an inning; Nash Evans pitched a spotless inning; and Drew Cashin gave up a hit and a run.

Enterprise (2-8, 11-15) and Coastal-North (5-1, 16-6) were scheduled for a rematch in Enterprise later in the week.