Weevils swept in Phenix City

“It was a closer game than the score showed,” Williams said. “We have several players who didn’t play, so when we get them back, I know we can play with Chatt. Valley and every other team in the division.”

Jalen Gaston had a career night for the Weevils with 44 points and 13 rebounds. Bryden Whitaker scored 11 points.

“We needed other players to step up and score some points,” Williams said. “But it just didn’t happen. We had opportunities to win and we just didn’t get it done.”

The Boll Weevils fell to 1-4 in South Division games, 2-9 overall and are in sixth place in the 7-team division.

The Weevils are scheduled to host CACC-South Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.