Weevils swept in Phenix City

A second win in the 2021-22 basketball season continued eluding Enterprise State Community College’s Weevil Women Thursday night in Phenix City, where the Chattahoochee Valley Community College Pirates claimed a 79-53 win.
Enterprise fell to 0-4 in South Division games, 1-7 overall, while CVCC (2-2, 6-8) held onto a first-place tie with Bishop State, with the meat of the schedule dead ahead.
Erin Johnson led ESCC with 20 points.
Enterprise is in a fifth-place tie in South Division games with Coastal Alabama Community College South (0-4, 2-7).
“We get our point guard, Jordyn Crews, back for the next game,” said ESCC coach Jeremaine Williams. “We need her.
“We broke out 15-2 to start Thursday’s game but we let them come back on us; they pulled away late partly because we missed easy baskets we’re supposed to make.”
Enterprise hosts Coastal-South Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off scheduled in Ray Lolley Gym.
Weevil Men
The Enterprise men’s team kept the score close but lost in the end of Thursday’s nightcap as the South Division-leading CVCC Pirates (5-0, 11-4) claimed a 63-55 win.
“It was a closer game than the score showed,” Williams said. “We have several players who didn’t play, so when we get them back, I know we can play with Chatt. Valley and every other team in the division.”
Jalen Gaston had a career night for the Weevils with 44 points and 13 rebounds. Bryden Whitaker scored 11 points.
“We needed other players to step up and score some points,” Williams said. “But it just didn’t happen. We had opportunities to win and we just didn’t get it done.”
The Boll Weevils fell to 1-4 in South Division games, 2-9 overall and are in sixth place in the 7-team division.
The Weevils are scheduled to host CACC-South Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.