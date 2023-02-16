Enterprise State Community College’s baseball team swept Huntingdon College’s jayvees, 6-0, 12-9, Tuesday in Montgomery.

Enterprise scored its first run in the top of the third inning, added three in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh frames of a 10-hit game.

Josh Neutze tripled, singled and drove in three runs to lead ESCC at the plate. Mike Conder doubled, singled and drove in a run.

Jason Roberts was 1-for-3 with two runs scored; Ryles Burch was 1-for-3 with a run scored; Caden Slappey went 1-for-4 with a run scored; David Hudson was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored; Caden Turrell was 1-for-4 with a run scored; and Will Powell was 1-for-4.

Blake Derrossett pitched 4.0 innings, struck out five and walked three to earn the win.

Nash Evans pitched 2.0 innings, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two Hawks.

Maddux Herring pitched the seventh inning without giving up a hit. He walked one and struck out one.

In Tuesday’s nightcap, ESCC scored a run each in the first, second and fifth innings, exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning and added two runs for insurance in the top of the sixth.

Huntingdon scored twice in the second frame, once in the fourth and three times each in the sixth and seventh innings.

Roberts smacked a triple, added a pair of singles, scored twice and had an RBI to lead ESCC’s 12-hit attack.

Neutze added two hits, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs to add to the ESCC total.

Kelvin Griffin singled, walked, scored a run and drove in one; Powell singled and scored twice; Slappey singled, walked twice, had an RBI and scored a run; and Turrell singled, drove in a pair of runs and scored once.

Enterprise sent four pitchers to the mound, with starter Chris Matthews working 3.0 innings of one-hit ball; he walked three, struck out five and allowed two unearned runs.

Kevin Lacivita pitched 0.2 of an inning in which he walked a batter, struck out one, surrendered three hits and three earned runs.

Theron Hawkins worked the next 3.0 innings to earn the win after allowing six hits and four earned runs, while striking out one.

Drew Cashin earned his first save of the season for striking out the only batter he faced in the seventh inning.

The pair of wins evened ESCC’s record at 3-3.

The Weevils are scheduled to travel to Marion Military Institute Tuesday.