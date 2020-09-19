Wicksburg blanks New Brockton

New Brockton had a nightmarish start and never turned things around in a 47-0 loss to Wicksburg Friday night.

The Gamecocks trailed by two touchdowns before their first offensive snap, managed just one first down in the first half and couldn’t stop the Panthers throughout a first half that ended 33-0.

Wicksburg quarterback Jackson Glover threw three touchdown passes and Zeke Kelley rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries.

New Brockton had no practice time last week, but head coach Zack Holmes said Wicksburg didn’t, either, and refused to make excuses.

“We were in the same boat. They came ready to play and we didn’t,” Holmes said. “I’ve got to do a better job preparing us to play, you know? When you get beat 47-0 it falls at my feet. I’ve got to do a better job of getting our guys ready to go.”

Wicksburg took the opening kickoff and scored in four plays. Glover threw long to LaPatrick Murry on a 48-yard touchdown bomb 1:31 into the game.

The Panthers’ Justin Wilbanks then recovered an onside kick and Wicksburg’s offense trotted back onto the field. Facing fourth-and-six, Glover got some heat, avoided the rush and floated a pass to Lucas Meyers for the score and a 12-0 lead at the 5:33 mark of the first quarter.