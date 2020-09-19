Wicksburg blanks New Brockton

New Brockton had a nightmarish start and never turned things around in a 47-0 loss to Wicksburg Friday night.
The Gamecocks trailed by two touchdowns before their first offensive snap, managed just one first down in the first half and couldn’t stop the Panthers throughout a first half that ended 33-0.
Wicksburg quarterback Jackson Glover threw three touchdown passes and Zeke Kelley rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries.
New Brockton had no practice time last week, but head coach Zack Holmes said Wicksburg didn’t, either, and refused to make excuses.
“We were in the same boat. They came ready to play and we didn’t,” Holmes said. “I’ve got to do a better job preparing us to play, you know? When you get beat 47-0 it falls at my feet. I’ve got to do a better job of getting our guys ready to go.”
Wicksburg took the opening kickoff and scored in four plays. Glover threw long to LaPatrick Murry on a 48-yard touchdown bomb 1:31 into the game.
The Panthers’ Justin Wilbanks then recovered an onside kick and Wicksburg’s offense trotted back onto the field. Facing fourth-and-six, Glover got some heat, avoided the rush and floated a pass to Lucas Meyers for the score and a 12-0 lead at the 5:33 mark of the first quarter.
Wicksburg tried another onside kick, but Jack Royce recovered for the Gamecocks. After a three-and-out, a bad snap sailed over punter Logan McCoy’s head. The defense forced a punt, but it was a good one that pinned New Brockton on its own 2-yard line. After another three plays, McCoy did a good job fielding a low snap and got it away.
Wicksburg drove 34 yards in six plays. Glover hit LaPatrick Murry on a 14-yard pass for the score. His also completed a two-point pass to Trevor Woodham and a 20-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first half.
New Brockton punted again and sophomore running back Jaylen Murry covered 35 yards in three plays, including a 6-yard touchdown run. The PAT failed, leaving the score 26-0 with 6:16 left in the half.
The Gamecocks made their initial first down of the game on the next possession, but still ended up punting the ball away.
Wicksburg added one more touchdown on Jaylen Murry’s 37-yard touchdown burst with 36 seconds left on the clock.
In the second half, Jaylen Murry added a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter and Wilbanks scored on a 23-yard run in the fourth.
Murry had 104 yards rushing on six carries. LaPatrick Murry had 81 yards in receiving.
Glover was 7-of-12 passing for 107 yards.
For New Brockton, quarterback Kaden Cupp completed 7 of 19 passes for 109 yards. He ran 12 times for 4 yards. Jordan Tacey had 12 carries for 52 yards.
Colton Marsh caught three passes for 44 yards. Damarion Holt had three receptions for 32 yards and Brandon Johnson had a 33-yard catch.
Defensively, Tra Boland led New Brockton with eight tackles. Marsh had six and Royce, Tacey and Julian Noble had four each. Noble had a tackle for loss and Brik Scofield added a sack.
“Even with their young guys in we weren’t great,” Holmes said. “We just weren’t ready to play – and that’s what that looks like.”
