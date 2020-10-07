Wildcat freshmen defeat Eufaula

Monday was a festive evening for Enterprise High School’s ninth-grade Wildcats who scored early and late to defeat Eufaula High School, 20-14.
In the first quarter, neither Enterprise nor the visiting Tigers managed a score; a Eufaula fumble recovered in the Enterprise end zone by the Wildcats Johntaviuos Hooten stopped the period’s only serious threat.
Enterprise’s Dylan Baldwin scored the game’s first touchdown, on a 35-yard run to cap a 14-play drive. The 2-point conversion came up short, leaving Enterprise ahead, 6-0, with 1:55 remaining in the first half.
That proved to be time aplenty for the Tigers who knotted the score with 34 seconds on the clock on a 9-yard pass from Copeland Cotton to Browning Anderson. The missed 2-point try left the score, 6-6.
After a scoreless third quarter, play in the fourth period was fast and furious.
Eufaula, after stopping the Wildcats near midfield to end the third quarter, finished a nine-play drive with a 3-yard Marquia Harris touchdown run. The 2-point conversion put Eufaula ahead, 14-6, with 6:39 to play in the game.
The Wildcats needed five plays to get into Eufaula’s end zone. The touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Hooten with 4:12 remaining.
Hooten ran for the 2-point conversion that tied the score, 14-14.
Enterprise defenders forced a punt on the visitor’s next series; the Cats began the game-deciding drive from their 24-yard line.
The third play was the charm as Wyatt Darlington and Hooten connected on a 77-yard pass completion that put the Cats ahead to stay, 20-14, with 1:24 remaining on the game clock.
Eufaula let loose a string of incomplete passes – made possible by Enterprise defenders, with Raymond McGoley and Seth Scott each knocking down a pass to preserve the win.
Opp 18, New Brockton 6: Opp finished its junior varsity season 4-0 with a win over the Gamecocks.
Opp’s Colby Ballard completed 8 of 12 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown pass to Zeb Green.
AC Hightower also caught a pass for 53 yards.
Frankie Williams had three carries for 33 yards and Ballard had three runs for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Jabarri Hill had a sack and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown for the Bobcats.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!