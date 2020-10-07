Wildcat freshmen defeat Eufaula

Monday was a festive evening for Enterprise High School’s ninth-grade Wildcats who scored early and late to defeat Eufaula High School, 20-14.

In the first quarter, neither Enterprise nor the visiting Tigers managed a score; a Eufaula fumble recovered in the Enterprise end zone by the Wildcats Johntaviuos Hooten stopped the period’s only serious threat.

Enterprise’s Dylan Baldwin scored the game’s first touchdown, on a 35-yard run to cap a 14-play drive. The 2-point conversion came up short, leaving Enterprise ahead, 6-0, with 1:55 remaining in the first half.

That proved to be time aplenty for the Tigers who knotted the score with 34 seconds on the clock on a 9-yard pass from Copeland Cotton to Browning Anderson. The missed 2-point try left the score, 6-6.

After a scoreless third quarter, play in the fourth period was fast and furious.

Eufaula, after stopping the Wildcats near midfield to end the third quarter, finished a nine-play drive with a 3-yard Marquia Harris touchdown run. The 2-point conversion put Eufaula ahead, 14-6, with 6:39 to play in the game.

The Wildcats needed five plays to get into Eufaula’s end zone. The touchdown came on a 3-yard run by Hooten with 4:12 remaining.