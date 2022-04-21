Wildcat golf finishes third

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team ended its regular season finishing third in the 18-team, two-day Bert McGriff Memorial Tournament played at Cross Creek and Terri Pines in Cullman.

Cullman won its own tournament with a 604 total; Vestavia Hills was second with 615 strokes.

Enterprise earned third place with its 622 total, followed by Athens (625) and Huntsville (636) to round out the top five teams.

Hartselle’s Tristan Wisener fired a 144, two-day total to win the Medalist Award.

Enterprise was led by Jon Ed Steed, whose 71-80 – 151 put him in an eighth-place tie.

Gibson Charlton’s 75-81 – 156 tied for 16th with Wildcat teammate Nick Cook, 79-77 – 156.

Jackson Bailey, 82-77 – 159 was 21st and Hunter McCarty, 88-93 – 181 finished 59th in the 95-player field.

“I was pleased overall with our play in Cullman,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Conditions were brutal on Monday at Cross Creek, and there was no warm-up due to the range being too wet. Jon Ed and Gibby posted good scores despite the conditions.

“The weather was better Tuesday, even though the start was cold and windy. Nick and Jackson posted good scores in that second round.

“Jon Ed and Gibby had two bad holes apiece, which is very unusual, to balloon their scores.”

While Enterprise’s regular season has ended, there’s still golf to play.

“Now it’s time for the playoffs and that is when our teams play well,” Bynum said. “We should advance to Substate if we play our regular game on Monday at Lakewood.”

The Cats begin the playoffs at the Sectional tournament in Phenix City at Lakewood Golf Course April 25. The top two teams advance to the Substate tournament.